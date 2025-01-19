ETV Bharat / bharat

Fulfil Promises In Punjab Before Announcing Schemes In Delhi: Ravneet Singh Bittu Tells AAP

Union Minister Bittu criticized the party for not preventing brain drain from Punjab, highlighting that youths are migrating to Canada despite AAP's promises.

Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu
Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu (ANI)
author img

By PTI

Published : Jan 19, 2025, 4:38 PM IST

New Delhi: Union Minister of State for Railways Ravneet Singh Bittu on Sunday, slammed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) urging them to fulfil their promises in Punjab before announcing new schemes for Delhi, where assembly elections are due on February 5.

Addressing a press conference in the national capital, Bittu criticized AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal for what he called "unfulfilled commitments" in Punjab, including the unimplemented promise of providing Rs 1,000 per month to women.

"Kejriwal talks about free schemes every day in Delhi, but what about Punjab? He promised to eradicate drugs in Punjab, but no substantial action has been taken. Punjab reported 144 deaths due to drug overdoses in 2023, the highest in the country," Bittu alleged.

He also raised concerns about the law and order situation in Punjab under AAP’s governance, citing a 10 per cent rise in rape cases last year and the assassination of singer Sidhu Moose Wala after the state government downgraded his security.

Bittu further targeted the AAP over the Delhi liquor excise policy, claiming it has contributed to a rise in alcoholism. He also criticised the party for failing to prevent the brain drain from Punjab, noting that more youth are migrating to countries like Canada despite AAP’s promise to address the issue.

Bittu's remarks come amid a heated contest between the BJP and AAP for the Delhi assembly polls. While the BJP is aiming for a return to power in the national capital after 25 years, the AAP is seeking a third consecutive term. The election results will be declared on February 8.

New Delhi: Union Minister of State for Railways Ravneet Singh Bittu on Sunday, slammed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) urging them to fulfil their promises in Punjab before announcing new schemes for Delhi, where assembly elections are due on February 5.

Addressing a press conference in the national capital, Bittu criticized AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal for what he called "unfulfilled commitments" in Punjab, including the unimplemented promise of providing Rs 1,000 per month to women.

"Kejriwal talks about free schemes every day in Delhi, but what about Punjab? He promised to eradicate drugs in Punjab, but no substantial action has been taken. Punjab reported 144 deaths due to drug overdoses in 2023, the highest in the country," Bittu alleged.

He also raised concerns about the law and order situation in Punjab under AAP’s governance, citing a 10 per cent rise in rape cases last year and the assassination of singer Sidhu Moose Wala after the state government downgraded his security.

Bittu further targeted the AAP over the Delhi liquor excise policy, claiming it has contributed to a rise in alcoholism. He also criticised the party for failing to prevent the brain drain from Punjab, noting that more youth are migrating to countries like Canada despite AAP’s promise to address the issue.

Bittu's remarks come amid a heated contest between the BJP and AAP for the Delhi assembly polls. While the BJP is aiming for a return to power in the national capital after 25 years, the AAP is seeking a third consecutive term. The election results will be declared on February 8.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

AAPPUNJABDELHI POLLS 2025RAVNEET SINGH BITTU

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

AI To Affordable Care, What India’s Healthcare Sector Is Hoping For In The Union Budget 2025

Settling Down In Goa Is A Dream That's Getting Pricier Every Year, Will 2025 Be Different?

Whatever Was Done In Galwan Shouldn’t Get Repeated: Army Chief

IMDb's 20 Most Anticipated Films of 2025: Salman's Sikandar or Yash Starrer Toxic, Which One Topped the List?

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.