Fueling the Future: India Powers Ahead with Green Energy Revolution

New Delhi: At the 7th G-STIC Delhi Conference on Accelerating Technology Solutions for the SDGs, Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri highlighted India's growing role in sustainable energy solutions.

The conference, organised by TERI and VITO, focused on how technological advancements can support global energy transitions, particularly in the Global South. Puri underscored that energy transitions within democracies pose unique challenges, with no clear consensus on whether they are easier or harder compared to other governance models.

During his keynote address, Puri elaborated on the critical trilemma facing democratic governments, balancing energy affordability, availability, and sustainability.

As global energy demand rises, India's consumption is expected to increase from 5.4 million barrels per day to 7 million barrels per day by 2030. With India projected to account for 25% of global energy demand growth over the next two decades, the country is at the forefront of shaping sustainable energy strategies.