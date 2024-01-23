FTII Students, Right Wing Outfit Clash over Controversial Banner reading 'Remember Babri'

Pune (Maharashtra): A clash broke out between the Right Wing outfit and the students of the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) after the institute’s Student Union put up a banner reading 'Remember Babri, the Death of constitution' on the premises of the institute in reference to the demolition of the mosque, the police said on Tuesday.

The students belonging to the Student Union at the Film and Television Institute of India alleged that some workers of the Right Wing outfit entered the institute premises and assaulted the students, who put up the controversial banners. On receiving the information, the police reached the spot and launched an investigation into the incident.

Speaking about the incident, Deputy Commissioner of Police Sandeep Gill said, “A banner was put up by the Student Union in FTII on January 23 protesting over the demolition of Babri Masjid. The students alleged that at least seven to eight people of the Right Wing outfit entered the institute and tore the banner.” He further stated that a clash broke out between them. “A probe into the incident has been initiated and legal action will be taken after the investigation,” Gill added.

