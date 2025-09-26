ETV Bharat / bharat

FSSAI To Conduct Special Surveillance And Enforcement Drives During Festive Season

New Delhi: Being aware of the fact of adulteration of food products during the festive season, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has asked food commissioners of all states and Union Territories (UTs), as well as all regional directors of FSSAI to conduct special surveillance and enforcement drives during the festive period.

"This will be a special festive drive to ensure food safety, quality and prevention of adulteration during the month of September-October, 2025," a senior official informed ETV Bharat.

The FSSAI letter written to all food commissioners of States and UTs, in possession of ETV Bharat, said that with the onset of the festive season, the demand for sweets, savouries, and milk & milk products (such as ghee, khoa, paneer, etc.) witnesses a significant surge across the country.

"This seasonal rise often creates economic incentives for adulteration- posing serious risks to public health and undermining consumer confidence. In order to address this concern and to safeguard public health, it is hereby requested to conduct special surveillance and/or enforcement drives during the festive period," the letter signed by Dr Satyen Kumar Panda, executive director, quality and assurance, said.

According to FSSAI, these drives may be focused particularly on identified hot spots and sensitive locations under their jurisdiction.

"Further, it must also be ensured that, Food Safety on Wheels (FSWs), wherever available, may be strategically deployed in prominent market places and/or based on specific intelligence inputs to facilitate on-the-spot testing, strengthen vigilance, create awareness and to boost consumer trust by assuring them of safe and quality food products during the festive season," the food regulator stated.