FSSAI To Conduct Special Surveillance And Enforcement Drives During Festive Season
Published : September 26, 2025 at 1:52 PM IST
New Delhi: Being aware of the fact of adulteration of food products during the festive season, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has asked food commissioners of all states and Union Territories (UTs), as well as all regional directors of FSSAI to conduct special surveillance and enforcement drives during the festive period.
"This will be a special festive drive to ensure food safety, quality and prevention of adulteration during the month of September-October, 2025," a senior official informed ETV Bharat.
The FSSAI letter written to all food commissioners of States and UTs, in possession of ETV Bharat, said that with the onset of the festive season, the demand for sweets, savouries, and milk & milk products (such as ghee, khoa, paneer, etc.) witnesses a significant surge across the country.
"This seasonal rise often creates economic incentives for adulteration- posing serious risks to public health and undermining consumer confidence. In order to address this concern and to safeguard public health, it is hereby requested to conduct special surveillance and/or enforcement drives during the festive period," the letter signed by Dr Satyen Kumar Panda, executive director, quality and assurance, said.
According to FSSAI, these drives may be focused particularly on identified hot spots and sensitive locations under their jurisdiction.
"Further, it must also be ensured that, Food Safety on Wheels (FSWs), wherever available, may be strategically deployed in prominent market places and/or based on specific intelligence inputs to facilitate on-the-spot testing, strengthen vigilance, create awareness and to boost consumer trust by assuring them of safe and quality food products during the festive season," the food regulator stated.
Meanwhile, the food regulator has also decided to launch a nationwide enforcement drive on spices (whole & powder) in October this year, following the fact that "Pan India Surveillance on Spices" conducted by it between November 2024 to February this year has observed non-compliance with regard to quality parameters as well as contaminants, microbial count and labelling requirements.
The surveillance was conducted on thirteen commodities of spices to assess the safety, quality, labelling requirements as well as to identify the hot spots of adulteration and noncompliance of spices in the Indian market.
The FSSAI has decided to conduct a nationwide enforcement drive on spices in October to ascertain parameters as well as contaminants, microbial count and labelling requirements.
The survey will be conducted on Black Pepper Powder, Black Pepper Whole, Cardamom powder, Cardamom Whole, Chilli Powder, Chilli whole, Cinnamon (Dalchini) Whole, Coriander Powder, Coriander Whole, Cumin Powder, Cumin Whole, Turmeric Powder and Turmeric Whole.
"The Commissioners of Food Safety of States/UTs and the Regional Directors of FSSAI are requested to conduct the enforcement drive for spices for checking compliance with the prescribed parameters, including labelling requirements, in their respective jurisdiction. The inspection and sampling of the aforesaid spices must be carried out in accordance with the provisions of the FSS Act, Rules, and Regulations made thereunder," a letter issued by the FSSAI said.
According to the letter, the enforcement drive shall be limited to manufacturing units only, in order to check the compliance at the source. "Further, the sample drawn during the enforcement drive must be sent to a NABL-accredited laboratory that has a full scope for testing all parameters specified under the relevant Food Safety and Standards Regulations applicable to these spices," the letter said.
