FSSAI Team Raids Haridwar Dairy In Connection With Tirupati Laddu Adulteration

Dehradun: A team of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) on October 7 raided Bhole Baba Organic Dairy Milk Private Limited Company located in Bhagwanpur area of ​​Dehradun district in Uttarakhand in connection with the ghee supplied to the Tirupati Balaji temple for making laddus offered as prasadam.

Earlier the Food Safety and Drug Administration (FDA) of Uttarakhand had also raided the dairy but did not find anything suspicious. The investigation revealed that no production was taking place in the company for the last two months. However, FDA officials found some wrappers of ghee from the factory.

The three-member FSSAI team not only searched the factory for about two hours but also tried to find out the reason behind the sudden closure of the dairy after a decade of uninterrupted production.

The closure comes on the heels of the Tirupati Laddu adulteration row and the delayed renewal of the factory license, pending since August, has raised eyebrows.

Dilip Jain, an officer in the Uttarakhand food safety department, said the central team conducts raids on its own without any prior information. On Monday, the central team suddenly reached Bhagwanpur. He also didn't know which points FSSAI was investigating. However, the state food safety department was gathering information about this.

Jain said both the central and state agencies are zeroing in on the source of the milk that came in huge quantities to the dairy and how much goods were being produced daily. The food safety department has sought every information from the factory management in this regard.