FSSAI Reinforces Stringent Food Safety Norms For E-Commerce Platforms

New Delhi: Any non-compliance with food safety protocols will be viewed with utmost seriousness, potentially leading to severe action, said Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) CEO G Kamalavardhana Rao to the representatives of leading e-commerce platforms in a meeting here on Tuesday.

The focus of the meeting was to strengthen food safety and hygiene practices throughout the entire e-commerce food supply chain. During the deliberations, he issued several crucial directives to the e-commerce platforms. He directed all e-commerce entities to prominently display their FSSAI licence/registration numbers on every receipt, invoice, and cash memo provided to consumers. They were also asked to display information regarding the Food Safety Connect app on all consumer-facing documents.

Over 70 representatives from leading e-commerce platforms attended the meeting, where Rao underscored the critical importance of food safety in the rapidly expanding e-commerce marketplace.

A key emphasis was also placed on the necessity for e-commerce entities to disclose comprehensive details of all warehouses and storage facilities linked to their operations on the FoSCoS portal. The possibility of displaying the "Date of Expiry/Use By" for food products at the consumer interface was also discussed.

The CEO of FSSAI instructed all e-commerce platforms to maintain strict adherence to hygiene and food safety protocols across all their warehouses and storage facilities, ensuring that photographs of these facilities are regularly uploaded to the FoSCoS portal.

It was further mandated that all food handlers involved in the process, including e-commerce personnel, must undergo compulsory FSSAI FoSTaC (Food Safety Training & Certification) training in hygiene protocols. Platforms are required to share their training plans and timelines with FSSAI.