FSSAI Reclassifies Packaged Drinking Water As High-Risk, Mandates Stricter Checks

New Delhi: The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has included packaged drinking and mineral water under the “High-Risk Food Category” segment and subjected it to mandatory inspection and third-party audit norms.

The reclassification is designed to strengthen consumer protection and maintain rigorous quality control in the packaged water industry. The decision follows a government order issued in October to do away with the mandatory condition to obtain certification from the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) for the packaged drinking and mineral water industry.

“As a consequence of the omission of the mandatory Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification for certain products, it has been decided that ‘Packaged Drinking Water and Mineral Water’ will be treated under ‘High-Risk Food Categories. It is to be noted that other food products for which BIS certification was mandatory are already identified as high-risk categories under FSSAI’s risk-based inspection scheduling policy,” the FSSAI order in possession of ETV Bharat said.

Food products that come under the “High Risk” category are subjected to mandatory risk-based inspections. The inspection of manufacturers or processors of food categories, for which the mandatory BIS certification requirement has been removed, will now be required before the grant of a license or registration.

“Inspection of manufacturers and processors for the food products is mandatory before grant of license or registration. Manufacturers of packaged drinking water and mineral water will undergo risk-based inspection once every year. They will also undergo inspection before the grant of a license or registration,” the order said.