FSSAI Launches Licensing Window For Ayurveda Foods
The step will enable Ayurvedic manufacturers across India to seamlessly apply for licenses to produce and market traditional Ayurvedic foods through the FSSAI website
Published : September 25, 2025 at 7:18 PM IST
New Delhi: The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) on Thursday launched a dedicated licensing and registration window for Ayurveda Aahara products on its Food Safety Compliance System (FoSCoS) portal.
A senior official told ETV Bharat that this step will enable Ayurvedic manufacturers across India to seamlessly apply for licenses to produce and market traditional Ayurvedic foods through the FSSAI website.
“The new Kind of Business (KoB) framework for Ayurveda Aahara aims to formalise and streamline the sector, aligning traditional recipes—as documented in authoritative Ayurveda texts—with contemporary food safety and quality standards. This move is designed to boost the food and Ayurveda industries by creating a regulated pathway for these products to reach the market,” the official said.
Ayurveda Aahara means a food prepared in accordance with the recipes or ingredients or processes as per method described in the authoritative books of Ayurveda listed under ‘Schedule A’ of the regulations including products which have other botanical ingredients in accordance with the concept of Ayurveda Aahara but does not include Ayurvedic drugs or proprietary Ayurvedic medicines and medicinal products, cosmetics, narcotic or psychotropic substances.
This regulation, according to the official, is rooted in the core Ayurvedic principle of personalized nutrition, which tailors diet to an individual's specific constitution (prakriti).
By standardizing these traditional formulations, the FSSAI measure is expected to support the growth of the food and Ayurveda industries. Furthermore, the availability of authentic and regulated Ayurveda Aahara will serve as a critical support for prescribed Ayurvedic treatment plans.
“To facilitate a smooth transition for the industry, FSSAI has already published a list of 91 approved Ayurveda Aahara recipes via an order dated 25th July 2025. This provides Food Business Operators with a clear, pre-approved reference for manufacturing products under this new category, ensuring both authenticity and regulatory compliance,” the official added.
This initiative, developed in close collaboration with the Ministry of Ayush, reflects the Government of India’s commitment to integrating the profound wisdom of Ayurveda with modern food safety practices, thereby benefiting both industry stakeholders and public health.
Some of the Ayurveda Aahara and recipes include Alikamatsya/Alikamaccha (Black Gram Fritters), Angarakarkati (Wheat Balls-Baked), Dadhi Guda (Jaggery Curd), Takra (Processed Buttermilk), Agnivardhaka Takra (Appetizing Buttermilk), Divya Takra (Camphor Ginger Buttermilk), Vatya Manda (Cooked Barley Water) etc.
