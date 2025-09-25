ETV Bharat / bharat

FSSAI Launches Licensing Window For Ayurveda Foods

New Delhi: The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) on Thursday launched a dedicated licensing and registration window for Ayurveda Aahara products on its Food Safety Compliance System (FoSCoS) portal.

A senior official told ETV Bharat that this step will enable Ayurvedic manufacturers across India to seamlessly apply for licenses to produce and market traditional Ayurvedic foods through the FSSAI website.

“The new Kind of Business (KoB) framework for Ayurveda Aahara aims to formalise and streamline the sector, aligning traditional recipes—as documented in authoritative Ayurveda texts—with contemporary food safety and quality standards. This move is designed to boost the food and Ayurveda industries by creating a regulated pathway for these products to reach the market,” the official said.

Ayurveda Aahara means a food prepared in accordance with the recipes or ingredients or processes as per method described in the authoritative books of Ayurveda listed under ‘Schedule A’ of the regulations including products which have other botanical ingredients in accordance with the concept of Ayurveda Aahara but does not include Ayurvedic drugs or proprietary Ayurvedic medicines and medicinal products, cosmetics, narcotic or psychotropic substances.

This regulation, according to the official, is rooted in the core Ayurvedic principle of personalized nutrition, which tailors diet to an individual's specific constitution (prakriti).