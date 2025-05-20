FSSAI Directs States, UTs To Carry Out Special Drive On Use Of Non-Permitted Fruit Ripening Agents

New Delhi: The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) on Tuesday asked all states and union territories to intensify inspections and carry out special enforcement drives to curb illegal use of non-permitted fruit ripening agents, as well as colouring and coating of fruits with synthetic colours or non-permitted wax.

The commissioners of food safety and regional directors of FSSAI have been requested to maintain strict vigilance over fruit markets and mandis, to curb illegal use of fruit ripening agents like calcium carbide, commonly known as 'masala'. As part of the drive, inspection of godowns and storage facilities, particularly those suspected of using substances like calcium carbide for ripening, may be carried out.

The presence of calcium carbide on the premises or stored alongside crates of fruits will be treated as circumstantial evidence against the Food Business Operators (FBOs), potentially leading to prosecution under the Food Safety and Standards (FSS) Act, 2006.

Calcium carbide is strictly prohibited for the artificial ripening of fruits under the Food Safety and Standards (Prohibition and Restrictions on Sales) Regulations, 2011. The use of this substance poses serious health risks and is known to cause mouth ulcers, gastric irritation and has carcinogenic properties.

The FSSAI has also identified cases where FBOs use ethephon solution to artificially ripen bananas and other fruits by dipping them directly into the chemical. The FSSAI has also issued a comprehensive guidance titled "Artificial Ripening of Fruits – Ethylene Gas: A Safe Fruit Ripener".

The document clearly states that ethephon may be used only as a source for generating ethylene gas and strictly by the prescribed Standard Operating Procedure (SOP). This SOP details all critical aspects of artificial ripening using ethylene gas, including restrictions, chamber requirements, handling conditions, sources of ethylene gas, application protocols, post-treatment operations and safety guidelines.

FSSAI urged all FBOs to adhere to these SOPs to ensure safe and compliant ripening practices. "Any violation of these norms will attract strict penal action under the FSSAI Act, 2006," it said.

The authority encourages all stakeholders in the supply chain, including FBOs and consumers, to remain vigilant and ensure that only safe and legally compliant fruits reach the market to ensure food quality and safety.