FS Misri To Pay 3-day Visit To Mauritius Amid PM Ramgoolam's Proposal To Reopen Chagos Deal

New Delhi: Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri will embark on a three-day trip to Mauritius beginning Friday against the backdrop of the new Mauritian Prime Minister proposing to reopen talks with the UK over Chagos Islands in the Indian Ocean.

It will be the first high-level engagement between India and Mauritius after the formation of the new government headed by Navinchandra Ramgoolam in the island nation.

Misri's visit is reflective of the priority India attaches to its relation with Mauritius, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Thursday, announcing the trip.

It is understood that the issue relating to the Chagos Islands deal may figure during Misri's visit to Port Louis, the capital city of Mauritius.

In October, the UK had announced its decision to hand over the sovereignty of Chagos Islands to Mauritius after more than half a century under a historic agreement.

Under the deal, sealed during tenure of previous Mauritian PM Pravind Jugnauth, the UK would give up sovereignty over Chagos Islands but would maintain a 99-year lease over the UK-US military airbase on the largest island, Diego Garcia.

Following the announcement of the deal, India welcomed it.

Sources in the Indian government had said that New Delhi played a "quiet but important role" in firming up the agreement between the UK and Mauritius.

Diego Garcia is a major military base for the US and the UK as it has frontline warships and long-range bomber aircraft in the atoll.