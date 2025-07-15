ETV Bharat / bharat

From Weak-legged 'Danda' To 'Turbaned Tornado': Fauja Singh's Resilient Run After Personal Losses

Hyderabad Desk: Fauja Singh, also known as the "Turbaned Tornado", was a renowned British Sikh marathon runner who died on July 14, 2025, at the age of 114, in a road accident in Jalandhar, Punjab, India. Singh breathed his last at around 10 pm on Monday night while undergoing treatment at a hospital. He was living in his village Beas in Jalandhar. He had left home for a walk when the road accident occurred.

As family and friends prepare to bid him a last goodbye, ETV Bharat takes a look at the veteran marathon runner's life and achievements in running career.

Fauja Singh, also known as the "Turbaned Tornado" (ETV Bharat)

Early life

Born on April 1, 1911 in Beas village, Jalandhar, Punjab, India, Fauja Singh could not walk until the age of five due to weak legs and was often teased with the nickname 'Danda' (stick) because of his physical condition and appearance.

Lost several family members

Singh moved to England in the 1990s and started living in Ilford with his son. In 1992, his wife and elder daughter died, which left him deeply saddened. In August 1994, his fifth son Kuldeep died in a construction accident. To overcome this grief, he decided to run again in 1995.

Running career

Singh started running at the age of 89 to distract himself from personal losses, including the death of his wife and son. He completed his first marathon at the age of 90 and has competed in nine full marathons, setting several records in different age categories. Singh completed his marathon in London in 2000.