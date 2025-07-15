ETV Bharat / bharat

From Weak-legged 'Danda' To 'Turbaned Tornado': Fauja Singh's Resilient Run After Personal Losses

Singh, who died in an accident in Punjab, was teased with the nickname 'Danda' (stick) for weak appearance, but went on to become a legend.

A collage shows Fauja Singh receiving awards for his resilient marathons
A collage shows Fauja Singh receiving awards for his resilient marathons (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 15, 2025 at 12:27 PM IST

Hyderabad Desk: Fauja Singh, also known as the "Turbaned Tornado", was a renowned British Sikh marathon runner who died on July 14, 2025, at the age of 114, in a road accident in Jalandhar, Punjab, India. Singh breathed his last at around 10 pm on Monday night while undergoing treatment at a hospital. He was living in his village Beas in Jalandhar. He had left home for a walk when the road accident occurred.

As family and friends prepare to bid him a last goodbye, ETV Bharat takes a look at the veteran marathon runner's life and achievements in running career.

Early life

Born on April 1, 1911 in Beas village, Jalandhar, Punjab, India, Fauja Singh could not walk until the age of five due to weak legs and was often teased with the nickname 'Danda' (stick) because of his physical condition and appearance.

Lost several family members

Singh moved to England in the 1990s and started living in Ilford with his son. In 1992, his wife and elder daughter died, which left him deeply saddened. In August 1994, his fifth son Kuldeep died in a construction accident. To overcome this grief, he decided to run again in 1995.

Running career

Singh started running at the age of 89 to distract himself from personal losses, including the death of his wife and son. He completed his first marathon at the age of 90 and has competed in nine full marathons, setting several records in different age categories. Singh completed his marathon in London in 2000.

Fauja Singh running medals
Fauja Singh running medals (ETV Bharat)

Became famous as the 'Turban Tornado'

At the age of 90, Singh set an example for the world by starting to run marathons internationally. Due to his hard work and incredible courage, he became known as the 'Turban Tornado'.

Achievements

Marathon records: Completed the London Marathon in 2003 with a time of 6 hours and 2 minutes and the Toronto Waterfront Marathon in 5 hours, 40 minutes and 4 seconds at the age of 92.

World records: Set eight world age-group records in one day at the Ontario Masters Association Fauja Singh Invitational Meet in Toronto, Canada at the age of 100.

Olympic torchbearer: Carried the Olympic torch in 2012.

Awards

Received the British Empire Medal (BEM) in 2015 for her services to sport and charity.

Fauja Singh with Queen Elizabeth II
Fauja Singh with Queen Elizabeth II (ETV Bharat)

Returned after the Corona period

Fauja Singh's determination and achievements inspired many people, and he was known for his fitness and positive thinking. After the Corona period, he returned from England and started living in India (Punjab). He lived with his son in his native village of Beas.

He retired from running in 2013, but continued to support and encourage marathon runners.

