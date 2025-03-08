From ‘Unwanted Girl’ To IAS: Odisha's Sanjita Mohapatra Taught Life A Lesson

Amravati: The mother wanted a son, but she had a daughter for the second time. Since the family situation was fragile, the parents could afford to educate only one.

However, the second girl was so bright that the principal of her school adopted her and bore the expenses of her education till Class 10. After completing the 10th standard, help started pouring in, with which she earned an engineering degree. After marriage, her husband stood by her to prepare for UPSC.

Sanjita Mahapatra of Rourkela Odisha's Sundergarh failed to clear UPSC four times, but her indomitable spirit finally helped her crack it. She is currently posted as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Amravati Zilla Parishad.

"When the second baby was also a girl, my mother was disappointed because she wanted a boy. However, despite this, my father wanted both of us to study well. After sending my elder sister to an English medium school, my father could not afford the same for me. However, my mother was insistent on teaching both of us in English. Therefore, my father sent me to an English medium school too. My father would do whatever it took to meet the needs of the family. He often did not get any work for three or four months. The principal of my school came to know about my financial condition and adopted me up to the 10th standard," Mohapatra said.

"When I went to another city to study for Classes 11 and 12, a non-resident Odia organisation offered me a two-year scholarship. After the 12th, I took a loan for four years to study engineering in Bhubaneswar. However, there were problems with daily expenses as my elder sister, Sarita, was also pursuing engineering. Due to this, my father faced obstacles to shoulder my expenses. Then, an NGO came forward with a scholarship. In fact, throughout my life, someone from the society came forward for help. I kept getting such help in times of crisis," she added.

"My elder sister got a job in Bangalore. I also landed a job in the Steel Authority of India in Rourkela and worked there for five years as an assistant manager and manager. Our jobs were a dream come true for parents. We built a nice house for our parents and got married in our expenses," she further said.

"Since childhood, I wanted to become a collector. Before marriage, I sat for UPSC twice but could not clear. After marriage, my husband, Biswaranjan Mundari, inspired me to reappear in the exam. I quit my job in 2017 to devote more time to preparation and finally cleared it in 2019 with a good rank and was allotted to the Maharashtra trader," she said.

"There is no person with no difficulties in life. All these difficulties are inspiring, it is important to understand that we should overcome them. Without discriminating between men and women, we should decide for ourselves whether I am right. Know yourself and move forward, work hard," Mohapatra also advised.