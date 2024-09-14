From Tragedy to Triumph: How A Woman From Telangana Transformed Loss Into Empowerment

Gajwel (Telangana): A woman named Manjula fought against all odds and became successful in the heart of Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district in Telangana. She is inspiring many other women, who are struggling to carve a niche. Manjala's story teaches how if one strives with unwavering determination can rise above obstacles and succeed in their chosen fields.

Manjula’s life took a drastic turn when her husband died by suicide as he was unable to cope with the pressure of clearing debts. The tragic loss was compounded by hardships that followed, leaving Manjula to look after her children with minimum resources. Faced with the hard times of not having enough food for her family, Manjula was in despair. However, she chose a new path and stood on her feet rather than succumbing to these challenges.

In 2017, Manjula moved to Gajwel in the Siddipet district intending to rebuild her life from scratch. With no support from her in-laws and debts, she embarked on a journey of self-reliance. Initially, Manjula launched a dry-fruits business during the Corona crisis, but her goal was beyond survival and wanted to create a path, which could lead to a successful businesswoman.

Manjula ventured into the manufacturing of jute bags and began making eco-friendly products. The business, which was launched modestly, flourished and she employed 10 women, many of whom were single and in need of employment. Manjula, who tasted success after facing many hardships, gave importance to hiring and supporting women.

Though Manjula faced many obstacles in reaching her goal, she did not hesitate to spend hard-earned money to educate orphans. Manjula's journey is a reminder that even in the face of adversity, it is possible to rise like a Phoenix and make a difference in the lives of others, who are in dire need of help. Her empowerment and environmental stewardship will inspire those around her.

