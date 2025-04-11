From Tourist Visa To Battlefield: Punjabi Man Forced Into Ukraine War By Russian Army

Amritsar: The desire to work abroad is increasingly turning into a death trap for many Punjabis. Sarabjit Singh, a resident of Jagdev Khurd village in Ajnala, went to Russia on a tourist visa but was forcibly recruited into the Russian army and sent to fight in the Ukraine war. He believes it was only by luck and the blessings of the Guru and God that he returned home e safely after serving in the Russian army for five months and spending two months in jail.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, the victim Sarabjit Singh said that he left for Russia on a tourist visa after taking the advice of a youth from his own village to go on a tourist visa, but when he reached Russia, he was directly thrown into an army base camp.

Punjabi Man Forced Into Ukraine War By Russian Army (ETV Bharat)

Where he was given 20 to 21 days of training and sent to the front line of Ukraine. Giving information in this regard, Sarabjit Singh said that the person who got him a visa had told him that he only had to go there and work as a courier for which he would get a salary of Rs 80,000 to Rs 85,000 per month, but when he reached there, he was directly recruited into the army.

He was given a small amount of rice to eat after only 30-35 hours and water was also rarely available. He fought against Ukraine for five months in which many Punjabi and other youth were injured and many died.

Sarabjit Singh said it was only by the grace of Guru Ramdas Patshah that he came back home alive and safe. When Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Russia recently, he talked about the Indian men who were forced into the Russian army and asked that they be sent back. After this, the Russian government agreed and started sending them home.

“We had no hope of coming back alive,” said Baljit Singh, another victim. Sarabjit’s mother said the situation at home was getting worse every day. Her health was also getting weaker. When her grandchildren asked when their father would return, she had no answer. Today, she is thankful to God for bringing her son home safely.

She requested the Punjab and Central Governments to take strong action against the travel agents who send people into such dangerous situations. The villagers also demanded that such agents be punished so that no one else has to suffer like this again.

