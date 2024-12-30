From Thefts to Murders, Telangana's Crime Rates Spiked In 2024

Hyderabad: Telangana witnessed a significant rise in crimes this year, including thefts, murders, rapes, frauds and cybercrimes. Road accidents and related fatalities have also surged.
According to the Annual Crime Statistics for 2024, released by DGP Dr Jitender in Hyderabad on Sunday, cognisable offences have increased by 22.5 per cent compared to last year.
From January to November 2023, about 1.38 lakh cognisable offences were reported against 1.69 lakh cases during the same period this year. The total number of cases registered across all categories rose from 2.13 lakh in 2023 to 2.34 lakh in 2024 — a 9.87 per cent increase.
Decline in Conviction Rates
Of the 1.69 lakh cases registered this year, 1,56 lakh cases or 68.55 per cent have been resolved. However, punishments were meted out in only 28,477 cases or 35.63 per cent, a decline from last year’s 39,371 cases (36.85 per cent).
Key Highlights of 2024 Crime Statistics
Rise in Violent Crimes
- Murders: Family disputes were the leading cause, accounting for 229 cases. Other causes included:
- Extra-marital affairs: 102 cases
- Land and property disputes: 82 cases
- Petty quarrels: 82 cases
- Financial disputes: 53 cases
Crimes against Women
- Cases Registered: Increased from 19,013 in 2023 to 19,922 in 2024.
- Major Causes: Nearly half were dowry-related harassment cases.
- Rape Cases: Of the 2,945 reported cases, 99.2 per cent of the accused were known to the victims.
- Crimes against Minors: 82 per cent of missing minors were successfully traced.
Surge in Cybercrimes
- Cybercrimes rose by 43.33 per cent, from 17,571 cases in 2023 to 25,184 in 2024.
- The Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB) achieved a milestone, returning ₹180 crore to victims, compared to just ₹8 crore last year.
"Telangana Police is actively working to curb cyber crimes. More than 45 thousand cases have been registered this year. We have frozen Rs. 247 crore in the accounts of cyber criminals. We have refunded Rs. 180 crore to the victims," the Telangana Police shared on X.
సైబర్ నేరాల కట్టడిలో తెలంగాణ పోలీసులు చురుగ్గా పనిచేస్తున్నారు. ఈ ఏడాది 45వేలకు పైగా కేసులు నమోదయ్యాయి. సైబర్ నేరగాళ్ల ఖాతాల్లో రూ. 247 కోట్లను హోల్డ్ చేశాము. బాధితులకు రూ.180 కోట్లు తిరిగి చెల్లించాము.#TelanganaPolice #TelanganaDGP #TelanganaPoliceAnnualReport pic.twitter.com/0hvJaXI600— Telangana Police (@TelanganaCOPs) December 29, 2024
Anti-Narcotics Operations
The Telangana Anti-Narcotics Bureau (TGANB) registered 1,924 cases with 4,682 arrests. Drugs worth ₹142.95 crore were seized.
Technological Achievements
- Digital FIRs
- Telangana leads in issuing FIRs with digital signatures.
- About 85,190 FIRs and 1,313 zero FIRs were registered from July 1 to November 30.
CEIR Portal Success
- Lost Phones Identified: 75,425
- Phones Returned: 38,231, making Telangana second in the country.
ఫోన్ల రికవరీలో తెలంగాణ పోలీసులు దేశంలోనే రికార్డుస్థాయిలో రికవరీలను సాధించారు. ఫిర్యాదుల ఆధారంగా 75 వేలకు పైగా ఫోన్లను ట్రేస్ చేయడం జరిగింది. అందులో 38వేలకు పైగా ఫోన్లను బాధితులకు అందజేశాం.#TelanganaPolice #TelanganaDGP #TelanganaPoliceAnnualReport pic.twitter.com/v1txnYrvll— Telangana Police (@TelanganaCOPs) December 29, 2024
"Telangana Police has achieved a record number of recoveries in the country in the recovery of phones. Based on complaints, more than 75 thousand phones have been traced. Out of which, more than 38 thousand phones have been handed over to the victims," the DGP said.
