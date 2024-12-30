ETV Bharat / bharat

From Thefts to Murders, Telangana's Crime Rates Spiked In 2024

DGP Dr Jitender and other officials during the release of Annual Crime Statistics for 2024 in Hyderabad on Sunday ( ETV Bharat )

Hyderabad: Telangana witnessed a significant rise in crimes this year, including thefts, murders, rapes, frauds and cybercrimes. Road accidents and related fatalities have also surged.

According to the Annual Crime Statistics for 2024, released by DGP Dr Jitender in Hyderabad on Sunday, cognisable offences have increased by 22.5 per cent compared to last year.

From January to November 2023, about 1.38 lakh cognisable offences were reported against 1.69 lakh cases during the same period this year. The total number of cases registered across all categories rose from 2.13 lakh in 2023 to 2.34 lakh in 2024 — a 9.87 per cent increase.

Decline in Conviction Rates

Of the 1.69 lakh cases registered this year, 1,56 lakh cases or 68.55 per cent have been resolved. However, punishments were meted out in only 28,477 cases or 35.63 per cent, a decline from last year’s 39,371 cases (36.85 per cent).

Key Highlights of 2024 Crime Statistics

Rise in Violent Crimes