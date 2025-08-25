From Teals To Wigeons: Four Lakh Migratory Birds Flock To Kashmir's Hokersar Wetland This Winter

Srinagar: Hokersar, popularly known as the ‘Queen Wetland of Kashmir’, has welcomed over four lakh migratory birds this winter, according to the Asian Waterbird Census (AWC) 2025.
The majority of birds tallied at the wetland were the Eurasian Teal, with 1,36,088 birds constituting 33.79 per cent of the total. This was followed by the Eurasian coot with 63,712 and the Eurasian wigeon with 58,800.
Among the other everyday species were the Mallards (52,374), Northern Shovellers (50,851), Gadwalls (18,437), Northern Pintails (16,666) and a few others such as Swamp Hens.
An official associated with the census emphasised the importance of the findings. “The numbers at Hokersar reaffirm its global importance as a critical stopover and wintering site for migratory birds,” the official said. “Efforts for conservation have to be continued to preserve the wetland's fragile ecosystem.”
Hokersar is more than just a sanctuary for birds; it's a vital part of the region's ecological and cultural tapestry. Located just 10 kilometres west of Srinagar, the 1,375-hectare wetland has a rich history.
Once a royal hunting ground for Maharaja Hari Singh, Hokersar was declared a state ‘Rakh’ in 1945 and later gained international recognition as a Ramsar Site in 2005. Currently, the Jammu and Kashmir Wildlife Protection Department manages its preservation.
The wetland is fed by the Doodhganga River and the Sukhnag stream. Water level varies seasonally, ranging up to 2.5 metres during spring snowmelt and down as low as around 0.7 metres in autumn. Aquatic vegetation such as Typha, Phragmites, Trapa and Nymphoides inhabit its marshes, and adjacent rice paddies are significant feeding grounds for migratory flocks.
Ecologists point out that Hokersar is not just a bird sanctuary; it is the natural flood basin that receives excess waters from the Doodhganga and Sukhnag rivers and prevents Srinagar from flooding. “It recharges groundwater, cleanses pollutants, supports aquatic life and serves as a carbon sink, controlling the climate,” they say.
The indigenous inhabitants are reliant on Hokersar for fishing, reed cutting, livestock grazing and rice cultivation. Conservationists believe that preservation of the wetland maintains ecological equilibrium as well as livelihood security.
Though important, Hokersar is heavily threatened by encroachment, siltation and contamination. “It is not only a paradise for birds; it's a lifeline to Srinagar,” said Adil Ahmad, a local conservationist who collaborated with the AWC during the exercise. “Saving it is saving people, water and culture.”
The Asian Waterbird Census held in February this year was conducted in 25 wetlands of Jammu and Kashmir, including Ramsar wetlands Hokersar, Haigam, Shallabugh and Wular Lake. Over 50 census points were set up to ensure thorough data collection.
A record high participation of students, professionals and nature enthusiasts participated in the exercise, which is indicative of increasing public interest in citizen science.
Kashmir's wetlands receive tens of thousands of migratory birds like tufted ducks, Brahminy ducks, greylag geese, common mergansers, pochards, ruddy shelducks and Eurasian wagtails every year. They flee the cold, biting winters of Central Asia, Europe and Siberia, and Hokersar and its sibling wetlands are unavoidable refuges on the Central Asian Flyway.
