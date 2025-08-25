ETV Bharat / bharat

From Teals To Wigeons: Four Lakh Migratory Birds Flock To Kashmir's Hokersar Wetland This Winter

Srinagar: Hokersar, popularly known as the ‘Queen Wetland of Kashmir’, has welcomed over four lakh migratory birds this winter, according to the Asian Waterbird Census (AWC) 2025.

The majority of birds tallied at the wetland were the Eurasian Teal, with 1,36,088 birds constituting 33.79 per cent of the total. This was followed by the Eurasian coot with 63,712 and the Eurasian wigeon with 58,800.

Among the other everyday species were the Mallards (52,374), Northern Shovellers (50,851), Gadwalls (18,437), Northern Pintails (16,666) and a few others such as Swamp Hens.

An official associated with the census emphasised the importance of the findings. “The numbers at Hokersar reaffirm its global importance as a critical stopover and wintering site for migratory birds,” the official said. “Efforts for conservation have to be continued to preserve the wetland's fragile ecosystem.”

Migratory Birds in the Hokersar wetland (Reyan Sofi, a bird watcher)

Hokersar is more than just a sanctuary for birds; it's a vital part of the region's ecological and cultural tapestry. Located just 10 kilometres west of Srinagar, the 1,375-hectare wetland has a rich history.

Once a royal hunting ground for Maharaja Hari Singh, Hokersar was declared a state ‘Rakh’ in 1945 and later gained international recognition as a Ramsar Site in 2005. Currently, the Jammu and Kashmir Wildlife Protection Department manages its preservation.