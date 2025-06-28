From Stubble to Startup: MNRE Powers Up Bioenergy with Business-Friendly Reboot

By Surabhi Gupta

New Delhi: In a landmark policy shift that aims to facilitate clean energy and sustainable waste disposal, the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) has released updated guidelines under two components of the National Bioenergy Programme the Biomass Programme and the Waste-to-Energy (WtE) Programme, for FY 2021–22 to 2025–26.

The reforms are intended to facilitate access, increase industry participation, particularly by MSMEs, align the financial assistance with the performance of the actual plant, and meet the target of India's goal for net-zero emissions by 2070.

The MNRE is optimistic that by introducing more flexibility, transparency, and digital aspects, it will develop a performance-based system that will encourage investments from the public and private sectors alike.

Increasing Biomass: Cleaner energy with less red tape

With the increased flexibility provided by the revised Biomass Programme, the MNRE has taken a step towards easing the compliance burden on entrepreneurs. The compliance burden has been lessened by reducing the amount of paperwork, reviewing approvals, and creating a Central Financial Assistance (CFA) performance framework.

Further outstanding features include developing an Internet of Things (IoT)–based monitoring solution in place of expensive SCADA systems as the go-to proposal. For developers who may not afford high-end tech, quarterly data submissions are now an acceptable alternative. This move particularly benefits small and medium enterprises (SMEs), enabling more affordable digital tracking of biomass operations without compromising accountability.

Moreover, developers of briquette and pellet manufacturing plants, essential to converting agricultural waste like stubble into usable biofuels, no longer need to submit extensive documentation for clearance. The simplification of such procedures is expected to significantly reduce project timelines and administrative friction.

Earlier regulations mandated a two-year sale contract for briquette and pellet producers to qualify for support, locking businesses into potentially outdated market terms. The revised framework replaces this with a general sale agreement, giving businesses flexibility to adapt to real-time market dynamics without forfeiting access to subsidies or support mechanisms.

The CFA under the biomass component is now proportionally linked to plant efficience. Projects operating above 80% of their rated capacity qualify for full assistance, while those performing below will receive CFA on a pro-rata basis. The ministry has also reduced the intensity of inspection: now, developers only need to demonstrate 10 hours of continuous plant operation over a three-day window, instead of the earlier requirement of 16 hours per day.

To address India's air pollution crisis, particularly stubble burning in North India, a region-specific flexibility clause has been introduced. Biomass pellet producers in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, and the National Capital Region districts of Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh can now opt for the most advantageous scheme, either from MNRE or the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). This change allows for broader support and faster implementation of stubble-based biomass plants in high-risk pollution zones.

Waste-to-Energy: Aligning Incentives with Performance

Parallel revisions have also been introduced under the Waste-to-Energy (WtE) component, which supports generation of power, compressed biogas (CBG), and biogas from urban, agricultural, and industrial waste.

A key feature of the updated guidelines is the overhaul of the Central Financial Assistance disbursement mechanism. Instead of requiring full 80% plant generation before releasing any CFA, a major bottleneck in the past, the ministry will now release CFA in two stages. Developers can claim 50% of the CFA after obtaining a Consent to Operate certificate from the State Pollution Control Board, supported by a bank guarantee. The remaining 50% will be disbursed once the plant achieves 80% generation capacity or maximum CFA-eligible output, whichever is lower.

A pro-rata CFA mechanism has also been introduced. If a plant fails to meet the 80% threshold during inspection, it can still receive partial CFA based on actual output, provided it generates over 50% of the rated capacity. This approach makes the scheme more reflective of on-ground realities and helps avoid penalising projects facing temporary operational hurdles.

The inspection process itself has been redesigned for greater credibility and reduced bureaucratic delays. All inspections will now be led by the National Institute of Bio-Energy (SSS-NIBE) along with a representative from either a State Nodal Agency, Biogas Technology Development Centre, or an MNRE-empaneled agency. Projects not opting for advance CFA now require only a single performance inspection, streamlining the process further.

The CFA claim window has also been broadened. Developers can now apply for support within 18 months of either the date of commissioning or the date of in-principle CFA approval, whichever comes later. This flexible window accounts for on-ground project execution delays, ensuring viable and timely support for new ventures.

A Holistic Push for Clean Energy

Professor Bejon Kumar Misra, International Consumer Policy Expert, welcomed the initiative but urged deeper engagement with end-users. "It's a great initiative. I remember back in 1994 when I was first invited to raise awareness about renewable energy, barely anyone knew about it. If the government truly wants to promote Waste-to-Energy, consumer engagement must be prioritised. Feedback must come from citizens and consumers, not just from entrepreneurs and investors," he said.