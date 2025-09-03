From Sleepless Nights To A Million Meals: The Inspiring Journey Of Suram Pawan Kumar

Eluru: The sight of orphans and the destitute struggling for a single meal disturbed a young student so deeply that it changed the course of his life. The question that haunted him — “Why should anyone stretch their hands for food?

“Why should people be left starving on the streets?”—disturbed him until he found an answer, and that answer was to act. With the support of a few friends, he founded a service organisation that has, in just seven years, served meals to more than 10 lakh people.

This is the inspiring journey of Suram Pawan Kumar from Kalidindi, Eluru district.

Back in 2018, while searching for his friend’s missing father early one morning, Pawan encountered heartbreaking scenes of the poor battling for survival. Their suffering led to sleepless nights. He decided he could not remain a silent spectator. With the support of 10 like-minded friends, he launched the Yuva Seva Foundation on January 6, 2018, with a simple yet profound mission: to feed the hungry.

What began with just 10 friends has today grown into a movement of more than 1,000 volunteers across three districts. Every week, the organisation selects a slum or an orphanage and provides meals and essentials.

For the first six months, they managed to feed around 100 people daily. By 2024, that number had crossed the one-million mark. In the process, the foundation has also received 45 awards and 35 certificates, not as a measure of fame, but as recognition of its selfless work.

One striking feature of the Yuva Seva Foundation is its approach; it never seeks cash donations. If someone wants to help, members request contributions in kind, such as food grains, clothes, or blankets, and deliver them directly to those in need. This transparency has earned them immense respect in society.

The foundation’s work is not limited to providing food. In winter, they distribute blankets, rugs, and fruits to poor families. They also organise blood donation camps, having motivated more than one lakh people to donate blood so far. Even students contribute their pocket money, choosing to serve others rather than spend it on luxuries.

Founder Pawan Kumar, now a symbol of youth-driven social service, says, “Food donation is the greatest donation. But our larger goal is to build a home for orphaned children, provide them with education, and help them grow into responsible citizens.”

In just seven years, a small act of kindness has transformed into a large-scale movement of compassion. From sleepless nights to feeding millions, Suram Pawan Kumar’s Yuva Seva Foundation proves that when youth decide to serve, change becomes unstoppable.