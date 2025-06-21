ETV Bharat / bharat

From Siachen To Seas, Armed Forces Celebrate International Day Of Yoga

Indian Army soldiers perform yoga at high altitudes amid extreme weather conditions ahead of the International Day of Yoga 2025, highlighting the spirit of discipline and wellness under the theme "Yoga for One Earth, One Health". ( PTI )

New Delhi: From the icy heights of Siachen Glacier to naval ships anchored in Visakhapatnam, the Indian armed forces on Saturday observed the International Day of Yoga across the country, reaffirming their commitment to discipline and inner strength. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh led the celebrations in Udhampur, Jammu and Kashmir, accompanied by Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi.

"There was a time when yoga was considered limited to saints and seers. But today, people are performing Surya Namaskar on mats from New York’s Times Square to lawns near the Eiffel Tower. Is it less than a miracle?" Singh said. This is the "rising soft power" of India, and yoga has become its "strongest ambassador", he added.

A senior Army official said Yoga Day was celebrated with great fervour and spirit across the country. From the edges of Pangong Tso lake to Port Blair, and from Kibithu in Arunachal Pradesh to the Rann of Kachchh, soldiers performed yoga, embracing the ancient Indian practice as a tool for physical, mental and emotional resilience, the official said.

The Army Chief’s presence at the Udhampur event underscored the importance of yoga in "enhancing combat readiness and stress management among troops," he said.

In Delhi, Vice Chief of the Army Staff Lieutenant General N S Raja Subramani performed yoga with troops and families at Cariappa Parade Ground, joined by more than 3,400 participants including defence attaches from 25 countries, NCC cadets and school students.

In Visakhapatnam, Indian Navy personnel participated in the main yoga day celebrations led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Sessions were held along the R K Beach and onboard Navy ships anchored nearby.