From Safe Houses To Subterranean Sanctuaries: Terror Outfits Change Tactics

Srinagar: In a change of tactics, terror outfits in Jammu and Kashmir are now constructing elaborately designed underground bunkers deep inside thick forests and elevated ridges instead of taking shelter in local houses, officials said on Sunday. This tactical shift, fuelled by eroding local support, presents a new challenge to the Army and other security forces.

This came to fore last week during an encounter in the higher reaches of Kulgam district, where two terrorists were killed. As the operation progressed, security forces found a secret trench with rations, miniature gas stoves, and pressure cookers, as well as weapons and ammunition.

One senior security officer, requesting anonymity, said the trend has become widespread in the Kulgam and Shopian districts, as well as south of Pir Panjal in the Jammu region, where thick forests provide a perfect camouflage for terrorists.

Though security personnel have managed to trace a few of these new hideouts, officials are becoming increasingly worried, especially after getting intelligence inputs that terrorists have been asked to stay in higher and middle of ridges and carry out attacks when directed from across the border.

“It's not the number of kills,” said one official, “It's a troubling trend that indicates terrorists are now well-established inside these underground bunkers.” According to retired Lt Gen D S Hooda, who led the successful 2016 surgical strikes, these high-altitude trenches and bunkers are reminiscent of tactics used by terrorists in the 1990s and early 2000s.

Lt Gen Hooda, who commanded the strategic Northern Command, also flagged a major issue of absence of human intelligence now, which was one of the main assets in previous counter-terrorism operations. Still, he is convinced that the Army will "re-evaluate its strategy" to address the new challenge.

Retired Director General of Puducherry Police, B Srinivas, who spent three decades with the Jammu and Kashmir Police, echoed this assessment and said terrorists are being forced to build these bunkers because they can no longer rely on shelters in towns and villages.

With the local people increasingly turning their back on their separatist ideology, infiltrating terrorists are now utilising these secret trenches to evade detection by locals, who they now presume to be informers. This would be a repetition of what was witnessed in ‘Operation Sarp Vinash’ back in 2003, when forces were able to target concealed terror camps in the Poonch area.