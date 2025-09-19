From Research To Field Work: NCSC Internship Aims To Train Students In Policy, Rights
This internship program is designed to provide students with first-hand exposure to the functioning of a constitutional body.
By Santu Das
New Delhi: The National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) has introduced an internship module for students from universities and colleges across the country, with an aim to promote greater awareness and participation of youth in the cause of social justice.
This internship program is designed to provide students with first-hand exposure to the functioning of a constitutional body and to deepen their understanding of constitutional safeguards, policies, and the socio-economic realities affecting the Scheduled Castes (SC).
The NCSC is an institution established under Article 338 of the Constitution of India. It is committed to safeguarding the rights and advancing the welfare of SC across India.
Objective Of The Internship
According to the NCSC, the internship will offer students from all streams practical insights into the operations of constitutional bodies. To acquaint students with matters concerning the Scheduled Castes and the systems in place for protecting their rights.
In addition to that, it will cultivate research, analytical, and administrative abilities in a real-world policy environment, it said.
The internship activities will include research and documentation, field work (optional), awareness campaign and administrative support.
The interns will be tasked with responsibilities for drafting briefs on policies, acts, and case laws related to scheduled castes, summarising reports, legal judgments, and administrative orders; assisting with surveys, case studies, and data collection related to SC welfare programs; preparing social media posts, pamphlets, and other information, education, communication (IEC) materials; and helping with case analysis, complaint review, and legal research.
Bonafide students of any recognised University/ Institution within India are eligible to apply for the internship.
As per the NCSC, the opportunity for an Internship, when available, will be published on its website based on its requirements. The Internship period shall last a minimum of four weeks and a maximum of 12 weeks, at its discretion. Interns who will not complete the required duration will not receive a certificate.
For the internship, the interested candidates will have to apply online exclusively through the link provided on the Commission's website, which will be updated periodically. Applicants should complete their application form along with the necessary documents, it said.
The NCSC said it reserves the right to fix up the eligibility criteria, limit the number of applicants to be called for a particular period and to decide on the mode of screening thereof.
Deployment Of Selected Interns
The NCSC said each selected intern will be assigned to Officers/Sections at its Headquarters in New Delhi, and/or at any of the 12 State offices situated in Agartala, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Chandigarh, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai/Pune, Patna, and Trivandrum. It said it retains the authority to assign the interns to any of these locations for the full duration or a portion of the internship.
Upon completion of the internship, all interns will be obligated to submit a report detailing the research work assigned by the Commission and to deliver a presentation on their findings. The submissions are to be directed to the Admin Section, it said.
The NCSC said the interns will be evaluated based on the quality of their work and research, as well as their adherence to the Code of Conduct, which includes fulfilling the required hours of work.
Upon satisfactory completion, a certificate of internship will be awarded to the interns, it added.
Parent's View
Tapan Das, a guardian of an undergraduate student, told ETV Bharat, "An internship opportunity gives a student the chance to gain knowledge from the expertise of any field. I feel this intership initiative is a better opportunity for those who are thinking of working for the rights and welfare of the people in the future."
"It is therefore up to the students. It is their decision regarding what they truly desire. Such an internship will establish the fundamental groundwork for those students whose goal is to advocate for the rights of individuals," he remarked.
