From Research To Field Work: NCSC Internship Aims To Train Students In Policy, Rights

By Santu Das

New Delhi: The National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) has introduced an internship module for students from universities and colleges across the country, with an aim to promote greater awareness and participation of youth in the cause of social justice.

This internship program is designed to provide students with first-hand exposure to the functioning of a constitutional body and to deepen their understanding of constitutional safeguards, policies, and the socio-economic realities affecting the Scheduled Castes (SC).

The NCSC is an institution established under Article 338 of the Constitution of India. It is committed to safeguarding the rights and advancing the welfare of SC across India.

Objective Of The Internship

According to the NCSC, the internship will offer students from all streams practical insights into the operations of constitutional bodies. To acquaint students with matters concerning the Scheduled Castes and the systems in place for protecting their rights.

In addition to that, it will cultivate research, analytical, and administrative abilities in a real-world policy environment, it said.

The internship activities will include research and documentation, field work (optional), awareness campaign and administrative support.

The interns will be tasked with responsibilities for drafting briefs on policies, acts, and case laws related to scheduled castes, summarising reports, legal judgments, and administrative orders; assisting with surveys, case studies, and data collection related to SC welfare programs; preparing social media posts, pamphlets, and other information, education, communication (IEC) materials; and helping with case analysis, complaint review, and legal research.

Bonafide students of any recognised University/ Institution within India are eligible to apply for the internship.

As per the NCSC, the opportunity for an Internship, when available, will be published on its website based on its requirements. The Internship period shall last a minimum of four weeks and a maximum of 12 weeks, at its discretion. Interns who will not complete the required duration will not receive a certificate.