From Prince Of Wales Medical College To Patna MCH: 94-Year-Old Alumnus Shares The Centennial Journey

Patna: Three days later on February 25, 2025, Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) will immerse itself in the centennial celebrations, marking 100 years of its establishment. Exactly 100 years ago in 1925, the institution came into being as Prince of Wales Medical College, which later was renamed as Patna Medical College and Hospital after India attained independence.

PMCH's Centenary Year

In December 1921, the then Prince of Wales visited Bihar. To commemorate his visit, Prince of Wales Medical College was established in Patna in 1925. However, this institution had started in 1874 when it began as Temple Medical School in Bankipur. The idea to establish a medical college took shape in 1921 and four years later, the medical college was established in 1925. After independence, the institution was renamed as Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH).

CM Nitish's Dream Project

Transforming the Patna MCH into a world-class hospital has been a dream project of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, and work is progressing rapidly in this direction. With the completion of two towers in the first phase, the installation of medical equipment is already underway. By next month, 1,050 beds in these towers will become operational, including 65 ICU beds, 44 post-ICU beds, 10 deluxe rooms, 100 private rooms, and two suite rooms.

As per reports, President Draupadi Murmu will grace the centenary celebrations of PCMH on February 25. During her visit, she is scheduled to inaugurate the newly-constructed hospital towers. In these towers, medical equipment worth Rs 160 crore is being supplied by L&T company for OPD and emergency services across 10 departments.

Apart from maintaining excellence in medical education and healthcare, this year, PMCH will achieve another significant milestone as it is set to become the second-largest hospital in the world and the largest in Asia, with a capacity of 5000 beds.

PMCH Through The Eyes Of Dr Thakur

In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, 94-year-old Dr Chandeshwar Prasad Thakur, a former student and renowned doctor, recalled its journey of becoming one of India's most prestigious healthcare institutions.

He says he has seen the 100-year journey of Patna Medical College and Hospital very closely. "When I got enrolled in Patna Medical College, my English was not upto the mark. I came from a small village because of which I faced problems. But it never affected my studies. Though there were instances of ragging, but it was comparatively very less," Dr Thakur said.

Dr Thakur Always Came First

Dr Thakur said, "The year I took admission, there were 50 students in my batch. I was the first student of my batch. Students from different parts of the country had come to study. Vocab of students from other cities was good, but I kept studying in my own way and always came first."

"Back then, the focus was purely on education. The institution had some of the best doctors and professors. Even today, PMCH is leading in academic excellence and patient care," he said.

'Did Not Have Money For Studies'

Dr Thakur said that after completing MBBS from PMCH, he also completed Doctor of Medicine (MD) from the institution. After that, he joined Patna Medical College, when many of his colleagues opted for foreign degrees. "I also felt like studying further but I did not have money," he recalls.

Around 25 boys from the college came to me and said they are going to London for higher studies. "They also asked me to join them. I went home and borrowed money from my father and went to London with my wife. After getting FRCP (Fellowship of Royal College of Physicians) degree from London, I started serving in Patna Medical College," he said.

Dr Thakur said Kala Azar disease had spread tentacles in Bihar those days. Due to research on diseases like Kala Azar, he received Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan and many other awards.

Story Behind Becoming Doctor

Dr Thakur said he wanted to become an IAS, but when people suggested, he chased the dream to become a doctor. "People said my physique is not good enough to become an IAS. It would be better to become a doctor. Only after that, I got enrolled in the medical college," he said.

Dr Thakur said that many good works are being done in the PMCH. A 5000-bed hospital is also being built. It is a good initiative but modern technology should also be used, he asserted.

How Did Dr Thakur Come Into Politics

Dr Thakur said he was drawn by many of his friends who were in politics. "I joined the Congress, remained in the Congress as long as Indira Gandhi was alive and then I switched to the BJP," he said.

He was elected as the MP of Patna in 1984, and later became a Central minister during Atal Bihari Vajpayee's tenure. BJP also sent him to Rajya Sabha and made him the Chancellor of the Central University.

Notably, people used to come from Nepal to avail treatment from Dr Thakur. By 1974, he had become very famous in Patna and people from across Bihar used to visit his residence seeking remedies.

With his expertise in Kala Azar, Dr Thakur initiated efforts to eradicate Kala Azar from Bihar. "Kala Azar was quite prevalent in the areas along the Ganges in Bihar. When there was shortage of space in PMCH, I used to treat patients by keeping them at my residence. Patients diagnosed with Kala Azar used to come for treatment in trucks," he said.

Dr Thakur has also written a book titled 'Ek Yatra', in which he has shared his experience about condition of Bihar, Lalu Yadav's rule and more, rural lifestyle, his education and profession and along with his political journey.

Even at the age of 94, Dr Thakur has not left his medical profession. With the same vigour, every day at his residence, he looks after many patients who come from far and wide, with a glimmer of hope.