From Plastic-Free Push To Renewable Energy: GST 2.0 Signals India’s Green Commitment
Union Minister for Environment and Climate Change, Bhupender Yadav, said that the GST rationalisation ensures that renewable energy remains the backbone of India’s climate strategy.
Published : September 22, 2025 at 2:50 PM IST
By Santu Das
New Delhi: With the rollout of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) 2.0 from today, an environmental expert has said it marks a transformative shift in India’s tax policy by integrating environmental sustainability with economic reform.
The expert said the reduction of GST on renewable energy equipment, biodegradable products, effluent treatment services, and public transport vehicles reflects a strong commitment to India’s green transition.
Notably, Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Bhupender Yadav, earlier said that the GST rationalisation ensures that renewable energy remains the backbone of India’s climate strategy.
“GST Reforms for a Green India, as they would help in advancing clean and green power adoption, improving waste management, lowering emissions, and protecting ecosystems, while maintaining fiscal balance. Steady adoption of solar, wind, and waste-to-energy projects is critical for meeting India’s Net Zero 2070 pledge and Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) under the Paris Agreement," he said.
Benefits Of GST 2.0 For Environmental Sustainability
According to the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC), a decrease in GST will directly reduce the capital expenses associated with solar panels, wind turbines, and similar equipment. This will enhance the feasibility of solar and wind projects, resulting in lower tariffs for final consumers.
The services provided for the treatment of effluents through Common Effluent Treatment Plants (CETPs) will decrease from 12 per cent to 5 per cent. A reduction in taxes on CETPs will incentivise industries to implement centralised waste treatment solutions, fostering a pollution-free environment and supporting sustainable development in industrial areas.
This initiative will assist municipal corporations in adopting clean energy solutions for waste management. The tax reductions will also promote green job creation in areas such as waste segregation, plant operations, and maintenance, it said.
In addition to that, this would help in addressing plastic pollution.
The MoEFCC said the reduction of GST on biodegradable bags (from 18 per cent to 5 per cent) makes biodegradable bags more cost-effective, motivating both consumers and retailers to transition away from single-use plastics.
This initiative would contribute to diminishing plastic pollution and enhance India’s adherence to the Plastic Waste Management Rules, 2022, as well as the prohibition on single-use plastics, it said.
"This measure would promote investment in research and development, as well as the scaling up of bio-polymers, starch-based, and compostable materials. A quicker adoption of biodegradable bags would mitigate plastic leakage into rivers, soil, and marine ecosystems. Numerous manufacturers of biodegradable bags are small and medium enterprises or startups, and a reduced GST would facilitate their market entry and increase demand," it added.
Experts View
Welcoming the Central government's new GST reforms, environmental activist BS Vohra said these changes will lower the cost of clean technologies, promote domestic manufacturing, and ease the adoption of eco-friendly alternatives.
He said that by making sustainable choices more affordable, GST 2.0 supports MSMEs, startups, and green innovators, while also encouraging public transport over private vehicles, thereby reducing pollution and congestion.
"Termed as 'GST Reforms for a Green India' by Union Minister Bhupender Yadav, this step aligns with national climate goals and global sustainability commitments. GST 2.0 is not just a tax reform—it is a strategic move towards inclusive, green growth and a cleaner, more resilient future for India," he told ETV Bharat.
Asserting that to accelerate environmental sustainability, the government must go beyond GST cuts by strengthening regulations on emissions and waste, enforcing Extended Producer Responsibility, and investing in green R&D and infrastructure, Vohra said, "Direct subsidies and tax incentives for renewable energy and clean technologies will further boost adoption."
"Public awareness campaigns and capacity building for MSMEs are essential to foster sustainable practices. Promoting a circular economy, enhancing urban planning with clean transport, and improving monitoring through technology will ensure effective implementation. Together, these steps create a comprehensive framework that aligns economic growth with environmental conservation for lasting impact," he said.
The environmental activist said citizens play a vital role in environmental protection by adopting sustainable habits like reducing waste, conserving energy and water, and choosing eco-friendly products.
"Using public transport, cycling, or carpooling helps lower carbon emissions. Active participation in community initiatives such as tree planting and clean-up drives fosters collective responsibility. Additionally, raising awareness and supporting environmental policies can drive broader change. Small, consistent actions by individuals contribute significantly to preserving natural resources and combating pollution, making citizen involvement essential for a healthier, sustainable future," he said.
Also Read
Environment Minister Pitches For Integration Of Sustainability Into School Curriculum