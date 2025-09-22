ETV Bharat / bharat

From Plastic-Free Push To Renewable Energy: GST 2.0 Signals India’s Green Commitment

File photo of Union Minister of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav addresses during the 24th edition of the World Sustainable Development Summit. ( IANS )

By Santu Das

New Delhi: With the rollout of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) 2.0 from today, an environmental expert has said it marks a transformative shift in India’s tax policy by integrating environmental sustainability with economic reform.

The expert said the reduction of GST on renewable energy equipment, biodegradable products, effluent treatment services, and public transport vehicles reflects a strong commitment to India’s green transition.

Notably, Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Bhupender Yadav, earlier said that the GST rationalisation ensures that renewable energy remains the backbone of India’s climate strategy.

“GST Reforms for a Green India, as they would help in advancing clean and green power adoption, improving waste management, lowering emissions, and protecting ecosystems, while maintaining fiscal balance. Steady adoption of solar, wind, and waste-to-energy projects is critical for meeting India’s Net Zero 2070 pledge and Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) under the Paris Agreement," he said.

Benefits Of GST 2.0 For Environmental Sustainability

According to the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC), a decrease in GST will directly reduce the capital expenses associated with solar panels, wind turbines, and similar equipment. This will enhance the feasibility of solar and wind projects, resulting in lower tariffs for final consumers.

The services provided for the treatment of effluents through Common Effluent Treatment Plants (CETPs) will decrease from 12 per cent to 5 per cent. A reduction in taxes on CETPs will incentivise industries to implement centralised waste treatment solutions, fostering a pollution-free environment and supporting sustainable development in industrial areas.

This initiative will assist municipal corporations in adopting clean energy solutions for waste management. The tax reductions will also promote green job creation in areas such as waste segregation, plant operations, and maintenance, it said.

In addition to that, this would help in addressing plastic pollution.

The MoEFCC said the reduction of GST on biodegradable bags (from 18 per cent to 5 per cent) makes biodegradable bags more cost-effective, motivating both consumers and retailers to transition away from single-use plastics.