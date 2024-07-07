ETV Bharat / bharat

From Muzaffarpur To UK Parliament: What Is Special About Bihar Native Kanishka Narayan's Journey To House Of Commons?

author img

By ANI

Published : 22 hours ago

Indian-origin Labour Party candidate Kanishka Narayan won the UK general elections and was appointed as a Member of Parliament. He moved to Britain with his parents at the age of 12 and pursued his higher studies at the famous Eton College in Oxford, the same college where India's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, graduated from.

Indian-origin candidate Kanishka Narayan, who won the UK general elections from Wales as a Labour candidate, draws his roots to Muzaffarpur in Bihar.
Kanishka Narayan (ANI Picture)

Muzaffarpur (Bihar): The fairytale rise of Indian-origin candidate Kanishka Narayan, who won the UK general elections from Wales as a Labour candidate, seems to be made up of reel stuff. The MP boats of his roots to Muzaffarpur in Bihar.

Kanishka's uncle Jayant Kumar, who is also the director of SKJ Law College, said that his nephew has made not just Muzaffarpur, but the entire country proud.

Jayant said, "Kanishka is my younger brother's son. He left his job to attend the elections. He has always been into politics." Kanishka (33) was born in Muzaffarpur. He also studied here till the third standard. He was earlier in civil service. He resigned from his job and entered politics after the announcement of elections.

Around two months back, Kanishka also came to India with his family to attend a religious function. Meanwhile, celebrations started at Kanishka's Muzaffarpur residence at Sandho Apartment in Damuchak, after he became the MP. "We are flooded with congratulatory messages and calls from friends and family. Kanishka is a proud Bihari and an Indian first," Narayan's uncle said, Jayant Kumar.

Originally hailing from Saundho in Vaishali district, Kanishk's grandparents; Krishna Kumar and Veena Devi settled in Muzaffarpur many years ago. Krishna Kumar was the chairman of Muzaffarpur District Board and founder of SKJ Law College.

Kanishka's father, Santosh Kumar and mother Chetna Sinha went to Delhi after completing their studies at SKJ Law College. Kanishka briefly studied at APJ School in Delhi's Saket. When he was 12 years old, Kanishka moved to Britain with his parents. He did his higher studies at the famous Eton Oxford, the same college where India's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru graduated from.

Read More

  1. New UK Prime Minister Starmer Assembles Cabinet For First Meeting: 'Now We Get To Work'
  2. PM Modi Dials UK Counterpart Keir Starmer, Both Agree To Work For Early Free Trade Agreement

Muzaffarpur (Bihar): The fairytale rise of Indian-origin candidate Kanishka Narayan, who won the UK general elections from Wales as a Labour candidate, seems to be made up of reel stuff. The MP boats of his roots to Muzaffarpur in Bihar.

Kanishka's uncle Jayant Kumar, who is also the director of SKJ Law College, said that his nephew has made not just Muzaffarpur, but the entire country proud.

Jayant said, "Kanishka is my younger brother's son. He left his job to attend the elections. He has always been into politics." Kanishka (33) was born in Muzaffarpur. He also studied here till the third standard. He was earlier in civil service. He resigned from his job and entered politics after the announcement of elections.

Around two months back, Kanishka also came to India with his family to attend a religious function. Meanwhile, celebrations started at Kanishka's Muzaffarpur residence at Sandho Apartment in Damuchak, after he became the MP. "We are flooded with congratulatory messages and calls from friends and family. Kanishka is a proud Bihari and an Indian first," Narayan's uncle said, Jayant Kumar.

Originally hailing from Saundho in Vaishali district, Kanishk's grandparents; Krishna Kumar and Veena Devi settled in Muzaffarpur many years ago. Krishna Kumar was the chairman of Muzaffarpur District Board and founder of SKJ Law College.

Kanishka's father, Santosh Kumar and mother Chetna Sinha went to Delhi after completing their studies at SKJ Law College. Kanishka briefly studied at APJ School in Delhi's Saket. When he was 12 years old, Kanishka moved to Britain with his parents. He did his higher studies at the famous Eton Oxford, the same college where India's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru graduated from.

Read More

  1. New UK Prime Minister Starmer Assembles Cabinet For First Meeting: 'Now We Get To Work'
  2. PM Modi Dials UK Counterpart Keir Starmer, Both Agree To Work For Early Free Trade Agreement

TAGGED:

LABOUR CANDIDATE KANISHKA NARAYANKANISHKA NARAYAN WON UK ELECTION

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

INTERVIEW | India's Ambient Air Quality Standards Need To Be Revised: Lancet Planetary Health Author Bhargav Krishna To ETV Bharat

From Lawyer To BSP Tamil Nadu Chief: Who Was K Armstrong?

Why Bilateral Trade Will Be An Important Issue Of Discussion During India-Russia Annual Summit

Explained: How Fiscal Data For First 2 Months Comes As Relief For FM Sitharaman Ahead of Budget 2024-25

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.