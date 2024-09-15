From Meaningless To Much Needed, Renaming Port Blair Evokes Mixed Reactions

Port Blair: The renaming of Port Blair to Sri Vijaya Puram has evoked mixed reactions among its residents, with many describing the move as meaningless, while another section maintains that it was a necessary step to erase colonial imprints.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah had on Friday announced that Port Blair, the capital city of the Union Territory of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, has been renamed Sri Vijaya Puram.

While the earlier name had a colonial legacy, Sri Vijaya Puram symbolises the victory achieved in India's freedom struggle and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands' unique role in it, he had said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, too, had hailed the renaming of Port Blair and said it reflects the government's commitment to break free from the colonial mindset and celebrate our heritage. However, several residents of the Union territory criticised the decision.

Rakesh Pal Gobind, president of the Local Born Association (LBA), claimed that the renaming took place without any consultation with the group and other locals.

"With great surprise, we got to know through news channels that the Union home minister has renamed Port Blair to Sri Vijaya Puram. We, the islanders, particularly those from the penal settlements, are deeply shocked as we were not consulted about this decision, he said.

The sacrifice and commitment of our forefathers, who were brought here as prisoners in 1858, seem to have been disregarded. The government should have sought suggestions before taking the decision. It feels like a dictatorship rather than a democratic process. I urge the home minister and prime minister to reconsider the move and respect the feelings of the islanders, Gobind said.

Another elderly resident, Amir Ali (87), viewed the decision as an insult to his ancestors, who sacrificed their lives during the freedom struggle. "The central government has renamed the city without consultation, he said. Historians noted that the Andaman and Nicobar Islands were used as a strategic naval base by the 11th-century Chola emperor Rajendra I to launch an attack on Srivijaya (now Indonesia).

"The Chola dynasty, originating from southern India, ruled a vast maritime empire. The Cholas used the Andaman and Nicobar Islands as a base to attack the Srivijaya Empire. The islands were referred to as Nakkavaram' in the Thanjavur inscription of 1,050 AD during Rajendra Chola I's rule," historian Pronob Sircar said.

"The harbour region was known as Old Harbour' until it was renamed Port Blair by Frederick John Mouat, president of the Andaman Committee, on April 4, 1858, in honour of British surveyor Archibald Blair," he noted. A few other residents asserted that the renaming lacked historical relevance.

TSG Bhasker, a well-known trader in Port Blair, said it could have been named after any of the freedom fighters and unsung heroes of that time to honour them. It is unfortunate that the central government seems to be disregarding our opinions, he said.

Meanwhile, welcoming the move, BJP MP from Andaman and Nicobar Islands Bishnu Pada Ray said the renaming was much needed. The renaming of Port Blair was very much needed as the previous name reminded us of the slavery during the British rule, Ray said.