From Margins To Mainstream: NHRC Meet Aims To Empower Transgender Community

New Delhi: Transgender rights activist Kalki Subramaniam on Wednesday commended the National Human Rights Commission's initiative to organize a national conference on the rights of transgenders asserting it is a vital step towards ensuring justice and dignity for them as it brings their voices to the forefront and signals a growing commitment to inclusion.

The NHRC's national conference on the rights of transgender persons is scheduled to be held at the India Habitat Centre in the national capital on Thursday. Centered on the theme “Revamping Spaces, Reclaiming Voices,” the conference will emphasize the immediate need to tackle systemic discrimination, uplift lived experiences, and promote meaningful inclusion for transgender persons in all areas of life.

Subramaniam, who has been invited by the rights body to attend the conference, emphasized the need for stronger protection, targeted policy reforms, and amendments to the Transgender Persons Act. The rights of the transgenders have gained recognition and legal validity through various judgments of the Supreme Court.

The enactment of the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019, aimed to safeguard and uphold their rights. Despite such legal advancements, transgenders continue to grapple with discrimination in multiple facets of life. The discrimination manifests in various forms such as employment disparities, limited access to healthcare, and exclusion from social circles.

A wide spectrum of participants including government officials, judicial and legal experts, policymakers, civil society organisations, community leaders, academics, law enforcement agencies among others will participate for an in-depth day-long dialogue focused on the challenges, opportunities, and policy priorities necessary to guarantee the rights of transgenders in India.

The conference aims to create a national platform for dialogue on the rights and welfare of transgenders, review the implementation of legal provisions and welfare schemes such as the Transgender Persons Act, 2019, and the Support for Marginalized Individuals for Livelihood and Enterprise (SMILE ) scheme, and recommend practical policy reforms to strengthen institutional care, reduce stigma, and enhance access to education, healthcare, and employment.

It also seeks to ensure greater accountability and sensitization within law enforcement agencies, while celebrating the voices and resilience of transgender persons and acknowledging their contribution to India’s social fabric.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Subramaniam said, "The conference is a vital step toward justice and dignity. It will bring transgender voices to the forefront and signal a growing commitment to inclusion. I deeply appreciate Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his continued support for less privileged transgender persons. I thank the NHRC and the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment for creating this platform for dialogue and reform."

She added, "I see it as a national call to action. It’s not just about discussion, it’s about accountability. We need stronger protections, targeted policy reforms, and amendments to the Transgender Persons Act that reflect lived realities. I beleive this conference will be one step to open the door to those changes."



Subramaniam, who is also the who is also the southern states' representative of National Council for Transgender Persons (NCTP) said, "It can lead to real structural change. Reservation in education and employment is essential to correct historical exclusion. Healthcare access must be expanded, with gender-affirming care made affordable and available, and entrepreneurship support can unlock economic independence and dignity. These are not privileges, they are our rights and the transgender community must live with dignity, peace and economically self reliant."