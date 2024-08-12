ETV Bharat / bharat

From Manicure to Pedicure, Elephants Getting All Beauty Parlour Services In Jungle

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Aug 12, 2024, 6:11 PM IST

Elephants named Saraswati, Sharon and Damini are undergoing makeovers in the jungle these days after getting a facial massage, nail trimming et al. You must be wondering how can an elephant get a makeover. So, let us tell you that a holistic care and health monitoring camp for elephants has been opened in Pench Tiger Reserve these days. Let us know about this unique programme.

An elephant rejuvenation camp for the elephants deployed at Pench Tiger Reserve is currently underway from August 9 to 14. The camp, inaugurated by Devaprasad J, the regional director of the reserve, aims to provide both physical and mental rest for these hardworking animals.
An elephant consuming sugar cane as part of a health rejuvenation camp at Pench Tiger Reserve in Seoni of Madhya Pradesh (ETV Bharat)

Seoni (Madhya Pradesh): An elephant rejuvenation camp for the elephants deployed at Pench Tiger Reserve is currently underway from August 9 to 14. The camp, inaugurated by Devaprasad J, the regional director of the reserve, aims to provide both physical and mental rest for these hardworking animals.

Each morning, the mahouts bring the elephants from the jungle to the camp where they receive comprehensive care. The process includes a bath, a full range of grooming services similar to those at a beauty parlour, and a nutritious meal. Their feet are massaged with neem oil and their heads with castor oil. The elephants are then fed seasonal fruits like coconut, banana, sugarcane, corn, apple, papaya and jaggery, along with roti.

Holistic Care and Health Monitoring

The rejuvenation camp not only focuses on beautifying the elephants, but also on their health. Services provided include manicures and pedicures, disease detection through blood samples, teeth cleaning and deworming administration, vitamins, liver tonics and other necessary medications.

Meet the Working Elephants

Rajneesh Singh, Deputy Director of Pench Tiger Reserve, said, "Currently there are 10 elephants in Pench Tiger Reserve, out of which seven are males--Jung Bahadur, Ganesh, General Cariappa, General Thimmayya, Bali, Love and Maruti-- three females are named Saraswati, Sharon and Damini. These elephants play crucial roles in patrolling, tiger monitoring, wildlife monitoring, wildlife translocation and monsoon patrolling. The rejuvenation camp allows them to spend time together and strengthen their bonds, which is essential as they often live separately due to their work demands."

Health and Well-Being of Mahouts

Rajneesh Singh emphasises the importance of these camps for the elephants' physical and mental health. Wildlife doctor Akhilesh Mishra, along with other health professionals, conducts check-ups for both elephants and their mahouts. This initiative ensures that the health of the elephants and the people caring for them is closely monitored and maintained.

The Significance of Rejuvenation Camps

These camps are crucial for the elephants, offering them a week of rest and enjoyment, which is vital for their well-being. As the only means of transportation within the park, the elephants need to be in peak physical and mental condition, underscoring the value of this annual rejuvenation event.

TAGGED:

