From Manicure to Pedicure, Elephants Getting All Beauty Parlour Services In Jungle

Seoni (Madhya Pradesh): An elephant rejuvenation camp for the elephants deployed at Pench Tiger Reserve is currently underway from August 9 to 14. The camp, inaugurated by Devaprasad J, the regional director of the reserve, aims to provide both physical and mental rest for these hardworking animals.

Each morning, the mahouts bring the elephants from the jungle to the camp where they receive comprehensive care. The process includes a bath, a full range of grooming services similar to those at a beauty parlour, and a nutritious meal. Their feet are massaged with neem oil and their heads with castor oil. The elephants are then fed seasonal fruits like coconut, banana, sugarcane, corn, apple, papaya and jaggery, along with roti.

Holistic Care and Health Monitoring

The rejuvenation camp not only focuses on beautifying the elephants, but also on their health. Services provided include manicures and pedicures, disease detection through blood samples, teeth cleaning and deworming administration, vitamins, liver tonics and other necessary medications.

Meet the Working Elephants

Rajneesh Singh, Deputy Director of Pench Tiger Reserve, said, "Currently there are 10 elephants in Pench Tiger Reserve, out of which seven are males--Jung Bahadur, Ganesh, General Cariappa, General Thimmayya, Bali, Love and Maruti-- three females are named Saraswati, Sharon and Damini. These elephants play crucial roles in patrolling, tiger monitoring, wildlife monitoring, wildlife translocation and monsoon patrolling. The rejuvenation camp allows them to spend time together and strengthen their bonds, which is essential as they often live separately due to their work demands."