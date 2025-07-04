From Local To Global, From Bamboo Crafts To Architectural Elegance, Assam’s Prabhat Saikia Turns a Dream Into Reality

Jorhat: (Assam) : At a time when unemployment is a growing concern across Assam and lakhs of educated youth are desperately seeking opportunities, one man from Jorhat has defied the odds through perseverance, passion, and craftsmanship.
Prabhat Saikia of Dhekerghat, North-West Jorhat, has not only turned his dream into reality but has also brought recognition to Assam on an international platform through his bamboo artistry.
Back in 2006, Saikia began his journey by establishing a small-scale bamboo and cane handicraft unit, driven by a vision to take Assam’s traditional bamboo craft to the global market. Fascinated by the elegance of bamboo products, he launched a workshop under a development programme initiated by the Block Development Office of North-West Jorhat. This marked the beginning of his dream project, which would eventually evolve into the enterprise known as "Six Brothers Bamboo Industry."
Although the business struggled in its early years, Saikia remained determined. In 2008, he restructured and relaunched his venture as “Mrs Saikia Bamboo Industry”, setting the foundation for what would become a remarkable success story. Dedicated day and night to bamboo furniture making, Saikia soon gained recognition in Jorhat and surrounding districts. By 2011-12, his work had created a strong footprint across Assam.
From bamboo furniture to architectural use:
Always thinking ahead, Saikia expanded his scope beyond furniture to the architectural use of bamboo, particularly in the design and construction of bamboo cottages and eco-resorts. One of the major challenges he faced was the issue of bamboo durability. To overcome this, he collaborated with the Rainforest Research Institute in Jorhat and participated in specialized training programmes on bamboo treatment techniques. He later developed his own modifications to ensure long-lasting quality in his products.
Thanks to his innovations and dedication, Saikia’s craftsmanship has now received recognition far beyond Assam. He was awarded the Gandhi Shilpi Award by an organization in Manipur, and has been honored with several other accolades, including the Bala KV Educational Service Trust Award from Andhra Pradesh (2016), the Luit Poriya Life Time Award from Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasangh (2015), and a Special Artist Recognition from the Chief Minister of Assam in 2021. In 2018, the Assam government also certified him as a master trainer under the Handicrafts Development Commission.
International bamboo workshops:
Prabhat Saikia’s biggest international break came recently when he was invited as the chief trainer at an international bamboo workshop organized under the “Bamboo Mission” in Diktel District, Nepal, held from April 2 to June 5, in collaboration with China and the Netherlands. Following this success, he again travelled to Nepal on June 27 to lead another workshop on bamboo crafts.
In a candid conversation, Saikia remarked, “Assam is the largest producer of bamboo in India, and it supplies bamboo to several small and large industries across the country. Yet, despite its immense potential, bamboo-based industries haven’t progressed in Assam the way they have in countries like China or even Nepal.”
He emphasized the economic potential of bamboo as a sustainable industry, noting that high-quality bamboo products today can fetch prices ranging from ₹5,000 to ₹8,000 in the market.
“While China and Nepal are advancing bamboo education and technology, India—especially Assam—still lacks structured institutional support. Nepal is receiving technological assistance from China, which has given their bamboo sector a boost,” he added.
Currently, Prabhat Saikia works alongside around 20 young artisans who have joined his industry. He believes this growing interest among youth is a positive sign for the future of Assam’s bamboo craft sector.
From a modest village workshop to international acclaim, Prabhat Saikia’s journey stands as a testament to how vision, skill, and dedication can turn local heritage into a global brand, while also creating livelihood opportunities for the next generation.