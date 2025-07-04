ETV Bharat / bharat

From Local To Global, From Bamboo Crafts To Architectural Elegance, Assam’s Prabhat Saikia Turns a Dream Into Reality

Jorhat: (Assam) : At a time when unemployment is a growing concern across Assam and lakhs of educated youth are desperately seeking opportunities, one man from Jorhat has defied the odds through perseverance, passion, and craftsmanship.

Prabhat Saikia of Dhekerghat, North-West Jorhat, has not only turned his dream into reality but has also brought recognition to Assam on an international platform through his bamboo artistry.

Back in 2006, Saikia began his journey by establishing a small-scale bamboo and cane handicraft unit, driven by a vision to take Assam’s traditional bamboo craft to the global market. Fascinated by the elegance of bamboo products, he launched a workshop under a development programme initiated by the Block Development Office of North-West Jorhat. This marked the beginning of his dream project, which would eventually evolve into the enterprise known as "Six Brothers Bamboo Industry."

Although the business struggled in its early years, Saikia remained determined. In 2008, he restructured and relaunched his venture as “Mrs Saikia Bamboo Industry”, setting the foundation for what would become a remarkable success story. Dedicated day and night to bamboo furniture making, Saikia soon gained recognition in Jorhat and surrounding districts. By 2011-12, his work had created a strong footprint across Assam.

From bamboo furniture to architectural use:

Always thinking ahead, Saikia expanded his scope beyond furniture to the architectural use of bamboo, particularly in the design and construction of bamboo cottages and eco-resorts. One of the major challenges he faced was the issue of bamboo durability. To overcome this, he collaborated with the Rainforest Research Institute in Jorhat and participated in specialized training programmes on bamboo treatment techniques. He later developed his own modifications to ensure long-lasting quality in his products.

Thanks to his innovations and dedication, Saikia’s craftsmanship has now received recognition far beyond Assam. He was awarded the Gandhi Shilpi Award by an organization in Manipur, and has been honored with several other accolades, including the Bala KV Educational Service Trust Award from Andhra Pradesh (2016), the Luit Poriya Life Time Award from Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasangh (2015), and a Special Artist Recognition from the Chief Minister of Assam in 2021. In 2018, the Assam government also certified him as a master trainer under the Handicrafts Development Commission.