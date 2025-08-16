From Kurnool To Mt. Elbrus: How AP's P4 Programme Helped Suresh Babu Scale Russia's Highest Peak

Kurnool (Andhra Pradesh): The spirit of determination, coupled with timely support, can turn even the steepest climb into a triumph. G Suresh Babu, a young mountaineer from Gonegandla in Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh, has proven this by successfully summitting Mount Elbrus, the highest peak in Russia, with the support of the state's P4 programme.

On the occasion of the 79th Independence Day, Suresh Babu hoisted the Tricolour at the summit, marking a proud moment not just for him but for the entire nation. Along with the Tricolour, he also displayed the flags of the industrial companies that came forward supporting his mission.

Hailing from a middle-class family, Suresh Babu had always nurtured big dreams. Despite financial hardships, he worked relentlessly to pursue mountaineering. His passion has already taken him across five continents, climbing 25 mountains, including the mighty Mount Everest. Yet, his aspirations to conquer new heights were often challenged by limited resources.

The P4 scheme launched by Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu turned into a turning point in his journey. With the encouragement of industrialist Rajamahendranath, Suresh Babu approached Kurnool district collector Ranjit Basha, who took immediate steps to rally support, contacting representatives of ArcelorMittal, who extended financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh. Additionally, Greenco Company and Geo Mysore Company contributed Rs 1 lakh each to support his expedition.

With the much-needed backing, Suresh Babu set out for Russia, determined to etch another milestone in his career. His successful climb to Mount Elbrus not only brought pride to his hometown but also demonstrated how collective support can transform individual dreams into achievements that inspire many.

For Suresh Babu, every summit is not just a personal victory but a testament to resilience, courage, and the importance of extending a helping hand to those with talent. His journey from the dusty roads of Gonegandla to the snow-capped Mt. Elbrus is a story of how perseverance, when matched with opportunity, creates history.