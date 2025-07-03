From India With Love: PM Modi Hands Over Special Gifts To Dignitaries In Ghana

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who received the Republic of Ghana's highest civilian honour during his ongoing five-nation visit, has handed over special gifts to the dignitaries of the country including the President and First Lady.
Gift to President of Ghana: Fine Bidri Artwork Vase
According to a government spokesperson, the exquisite pair of Bidriware flower vases from Bidar, Karnataka, showcases India’s renowned metal craft known for its striking black finish and fine silver inlay.
Handcrafted by skilled artisans using a centuries-old technique, the vases are made from a zinc-copper alloy, engraved with floral motifs symbolising beauty and prosperity, and finished with a unique oxidation process for their iconic look.
Combining traditional artistry with a contemporary form, they symbolise harmony and togetherness, making them an elegant, meaningful gift for weddings, anniversaries, festivals, or corporate occasions. More than décor, they embody Karnataka’s rich craft heritage and timeless artistry.
Gift to Spouse of President of Ghana: Silver Filigree Work Purse
This elegant Silver Filigree Work Purse from Cuttack, Odisha, is a stunning example of the region’s renowned Tarakasi craft — intricate silver filigree perfected over 500 years.
Meticulously handcrafted by skilled artisans, it features delicate floral and vine motifs formed from fine silver wires, combining airy lightness with durability and elegance.
Traditionally used in jewellery, Cuttack’s filigree now adorns modern accessories like this purse, blending heritage with contemporary style.
It symbolises grace, cultural pride, and artisanal mastery, making it a timeless keepsake of Odisha’s rich craft tradition.
Gift to Vice President of Ghana: Kashmiri Pashmina Shawl
This luxurious Pashmina Shawl, crafted from the fine undercoat of the Changthangi goat in Kashmir, represents timeless artistry and elegance. Renowned for its exceptional softness, warmth, and lightness, the shawl features intricate hand-embroidered floral and paisley motifs iconic to Kashmiri heritage.
Each piece involves meticulous hand-spinning, weaving, and embroidery by skilled artisans, often taking weeks or months to complete. Celebrated worldwide, a genuine Pashmina is both a functional winter accessory and a symbol of India’s rich textile legacy, making it a meaningful and sophisticated gift.
Gift to Speaker of Ghana: Miniature Elephant Ambawari
This exquisite Miniature Elephant Ambawari, handcrafted in West Bengal, symbolizes royal tradition and India’s rich artistic heritage. Inspired by ceremonial processions where elephants carried nobility in ornate howdahs, this piece is made from polished synthetic ivory — an ethical, durable alternative to natural ivory.
Every detail, from floral motifs to the grand canopy, is carved with precision by skilled artisans. Encased in a protective display box, it’s an elegant decorative piece and a meaningful gift that celebrates India’s regal pageantry, fine craftsmanship, and timeless cultural legacy.
Some Members of Parliament donned traditional Indian attire in a show of solidarity as India’s Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, visited Ghana’s Parliament to observe proceedings.