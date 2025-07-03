ETV Bharat / bharat

From India With Love: PM Modi Hands Over Special Gifts To Dignitaries In Ghana

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a visit at the Parliament of Ghana. ( PTI )

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who received the Republic of Ghana's highest civilian honour during his ongoing five-nation visit, has handed over special gifts to the dignitaries of the country including the President and First Lady.

Gift to President of Ghana: Fine Bidri Artwork Vase

According to a government spokesperson, the exquisite pair of Bidriware flower vases from Bidar, Karnataka, showcases India’s renowned metal craft known for its striking black finish and fine silver inlay.

The exquisite pair of Bidriware flower vases from Bidar, Karnataka, showcases India’s renowned metal craft known for its striking black finish and fine silver inlay. (ETV Bharat)

Handcrafted by skilled artisans using a centuries-old technique, the vases are made from a zinc-copper alloy, engraved with floral motifs symbolising beauty and prosperity, and finished with a unique oxidation process for their iconic look.

Combining traditional artistry with a contemporary form, they symbolise harmony and togetherness, making them an elegant, meaningful gift for weddings, anniversaries, festivals, or corporate occasions. More than décor, they embody Karnataka’s rich craft heritage and timeless artistry.

Gift to Spouse of President of Ghana: Silver Filigree Work Purse

This elegant Silver Filigree Work Purse from Cuttack, Odisha, is a stunning example of the region’s renowned Tarakasi craft — intricate silver filigree perfected over 500 years.

Meticulously handcrafted by skilled artisans, it features delicate floral and vine motifs formed from fine silver wires, combining airy lightness with durability and elegance.