From Hunter's Legacy To Lens: Baby Nayana's Journey As A Wildlife Photographer

Parvathipuram: “I love tracking tigers in the wild. I am fascinated by their dignity, strength, and courage. Since 2010, I have been visiting tiger reserves across India. Every year, from October 1 to June 30, I dedicate myself to exploring wildlife sanctuaries and capturing the life of the forest,” said Baby Nayana, the sitting MLA for the Bobbili constituency in Andhra Pradesh.

Once, the forests of India witnessed Baby Nayana’s ancestors hunting wild animals for survival and sport. Today, the MLA has turned this legacy into a passion for wildlife photography, capturing the beauty, strength, and grace of animals through his camera lens

Photo by Baby Nayana (ETV Bharat)

His full name is Rao Venkata Swetha Chalapathi Kumar Krishna Ranga Rao.

He became an MLA in June 2024, following the TDP's victory in the election. He credited the success to the people and expressed faith in former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu. An active figure in regional politics, he previously held the position of Bobbili Municipal Chairperson.

However, Bobbili Raju and MLA Baby Nayana have emerged as prominent wildlife photographers, visiting the country’s famous wildlife sanctuaries, national parks, and tiger reserves to document nature in its most authentic form.