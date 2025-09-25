From Hunter's Legacy To Lens: Baby Nayana's Journey As A Wildlife Photographer
How Baby Nayana turned hunting into conservation through photography
Published : September 25, 2025 at 4:49 PM IST
Parvathipuram: “I love tracking tigers in the wild. I am fascinated by their dignity, strength, and courage. Since 2010, I have been visiting tiger reserves across India. Every year, from October 1 to June 30, I dedicate myself to exploring wildlife sanctuaries and capturing the life of the forest,” said Baby Nayana, the sitting MLA for the Bobbili constituency in Andhra Pradesh.
Once, the forests of India witnessed Baby Nayana’s ancestors hunting wild animals for survival and sport. Today, the MLA has turned this legacy into a passion for wildlife photography, capturing the beauty, strength, and grace of animals through his camera lens
His full name is Rao Venkata Swetha Chalapathi Kumar Krishna Ranga Rao.
He became an MLA in June 2024, following the TDP's victory in the election. He credited the success to the people and expressed faith in former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu. An active figure in regional politics, he previously held the position of Bobbili Municipal Chairperson.
However, Bobbili Raju and MLA Baby Nayana have emerged as prominent wildlife photographers, visiting the country’s famous wildlife sanctuaries, national parks, and tiger reserves to document nature in its most authentic form.
“My father, RVGK Ranga Rao, was an excellent photographer. As a child, I accompanied him into the forests and observed how he worked. I learned many techniques from him, understanding the art of capturing wildlife in its natural habitat. This early exposure shaped my own style and fuelled my passion for photography,” Baby Nayana shared.
Baby Nayana’s dedication has not gone unnoticed. In 2018, he gained recognition as a professional wildlife photographer. His photographs have been featured by major international channels like BBC, Discovery, and National Geographic, as well as in numerous magazines and newspapers, both weekly and monthly.
Beyond photography, Baby Nayana has contributed to literature on wildlife. He co-authored volumes 1 and 2 of the book Tigers of Tadoba and had his by lines appear in the Madhavgarh Coffee Table book.
Recently, his photographs were displayed at the Global Tiger Day event held in Amaravati, highlighting his contribution to wildlife awareness and conservation.
Reflecting on his journey, Baby Nayana said, “All of this comes from my love for animals and my passion for capturing their world. Photography is not just my profession; it is my way of sharing the beauty and majesty of wildlife with the world.”
