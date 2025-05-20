ETV Bharat / bharat

From Hungry Child To Mealman: Vijay Kumar Feeds Thousands In Bihar For Rs 20 A Plate

By Dev Raj

Patna: The hardships suffered by an eight-year-old boy in 1964 inspired him to open eateries for the poor in Bihar. The boy had gone with three other members of his family to take a holy dip in the Ganga at Barh in Patna district in 1964 on the occasion of a full moon day. The family was poor and had somehow saved Rs 2 for commuting, food and other expenses.

After taking a bath there, the family went to an eatery, which sold rotis by the kilo with a thin soupy vegetable provided free with it, near the Barh railway station. It was customary to be on a fast till taking the holy dip, and all of them were feeling hungry. With whatever money was left, they bought half a kilo of rotis that would have managed to satiate their hunger pangs.

But as fate willed it otherwise. A dog fled away with their packet of rotis as they sat on a pavement near the station to eat. "We were devastated. We were poor, but not beggars, so we could not even ask for food. I was a child and very hungry, so I stood quietly in front of the eatery with tears in my eyes. The shopkeeper understood that I was hungry and in trouble. He gave me five rotis for free," the boy, now a 69-year-old man, told ETV Bharat.

That day, decades ago, the boy realised the importance of food and resolved to feed people if ever he became capable of it. He grew up, not into a rich man, but a social activist. has been trying to fulfil the promise he made to himself for the past two decades.

Meet Vijay Kumar the "mealman" of Bihar, who has been providing sumptuous food to the poor for just Rs 20 at his eateries, which run under the aegis of the Bhama Shah Foundation, named after the famous and generous Prime Minister of Maharana Pratap, who gave all his riches to him to continue the fight against Mughal emperor Akbar in the 16th century.

"I provide rice or five rotis, daal (pulses), vegetables, pickles and salad for Rs 20. began running eateries in the state capital since 2006. Their numbers went up to four; presently, only two are functional. The other two were demolished due to the ongoing development works.

Each of these bamboo-structured facilities serves around 1,000 to 1,200 people daily between 9 am and 9 pm. They are manned by about eight staff members, each earning a monthly salary between Rs 12,000 and Rs 18,000.