From Homemaker To Successful Entrepreneur: Lakshmi Bhavani’s Inspiring Journey Lauded By PM

Kadapa: A strong determination to contribute to her family's expenses has turned Annem Lakshmi Bhavani, a homemaker from Andhra Pradesh's Kadapa district, into a symbol of women empowerment, currently providing employment to several women of her village.

Her journey from a homemaker to making masks and then a successful entrepreneur, has earned her Prerna Sakhi award under state government's Mission for Elimination of Poverty in Municipal Areas (MEPMA) and an opportunity to interact with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY) anniversary event in Delhi this year.

A graduate, Bhavani had always dreamt about a professional life but spent 11 years as a homemaker, raising her two children. Initially, she wanted to go for a government job but life had other plans for her. With passing days, she became more determined to do something meaning in her life.

"My life is a proof that if given the right opportunity, anyone can shine. I always wanted to support my family. One day, I asked my parents if I could contribute to family expenses. They supported me, saying, it was my choice," recalls Bhavani, a native of CMR Palle in Chintakommadinne Mandal of Kadapa.

Since then, her determination grew stronger and she realised she had to do something to fulfill her desire. She became a member of the Sai HS Self-Help Group under MEPMA and underwent a 13-day jute bag-making training from the Rural Self-Employment Training Institute (RSETI), supported by Canara Bank. With a loan of Rs 2 lakh, she launched a jute bag production unit in her village.

Covid pandemic disrupted business but she was quick to adapt to the requirements of the moment. She shifted to sewing and started selling masks, ending up securing a sale of over two lakh masks. The money she earned from mask selling helped her clear her bank loan.