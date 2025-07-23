From Homemaker To Successful Entrepreneur: Lakshmi Bhavani’s Inspiring Journey Lauded By PM

Kadapa: A strong determination to contribute to her family's expenses has turned Annem Lakshmi Bhavani, a homemaker from Andhra Pradesh's Kadapa district, into a symbol of women empowerment, currently providing employment to several women of her village.
Her journey from a homemaker to making masks and then a successful entrepreneur, has earned her Prerna Sakhi award under state government's Mission for Elimination of Poverty in Municipal Areas (MEPMA) and an opportunity to interact with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY) anniversary event in Delhi this year.
A graduate, Bhavani had always dreamt about a professional life but spent 11 years as a homemaker, raising her two children. Initially, she wanted to go for a government job but life had other plans for her. With passing days, she became more determined to do something meaning in her life.
"My life is a proof that if given the right opportunity, anyone can shine. I always wanted to support my family. One day, I asked my parents if I could contribute to family expenses. They supported me, saying, it was my choice," recalls Bhavani, a native of CMR Palle in Chintakommadinne Mandal of Kadapa.
Since then, her determination grew stronger and she realised she had to do something to fulfill her desire. She became a member of the Sai HS Self-Help Group under MEPMA and underwent a 13-day jute bag-making training from the Rural Self-Employment Training Institute (RSETI), supported by Canara Bank. With a loan of Rs 2 lakh, she launched a jute bag production unit in her village.
Covid pandemic disrupted business but she was quick to adapt to the requirements of the moment. She shifted to sewing and started selling masks, ending up securing a sale of over two lakh masks. The money she earned from mask selling helped her clear her bank loan.
Impressed by Bhavani's efforts, the bank sanctioned her a second loan of Rs 9.5 lakh. She wanted to expand her existing setup with this amount.
Soon after this, Kadapa district banned plastic and jute bags became a popular eco-friendly alternative. She scaled up production, employed 15 women and started designing stylish, sustainable jute bags as per market trends. Orders started pouring in from across India and even abroad. Finally, Bhavani turned into a successful entrepreneur, not only supporting her family but helping several others do the same.
In 2023, her initiative received a major boost and she bagged the contract of preparing school uniforms. With support from Kadapa Central Jail, she trained and involved women inmates in this work.
The Andhra Pradesh government honoured her with the Prerna Sakhi award under the MEPMA, handling over a prize money of Rs 50,000. This year, she was selected from this state to attend the PMMY's 10th anniversary event in Delhi. PM Modi lauded her work and she was also invited to interact with the PM at the event.
“I had never imagined I would speak to the Prime Minister. It was a proud moment,” says Bhavani, who now hopes to further expand her business and inspire more women to follow in her footsteps.
