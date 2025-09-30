From Happy Seeders To Bio-Decomposers: Expert Outlines Sustainable Alternatives To Stubble Burning
Environmentalist BS Vohra said stubble burning continues due to inadequate support for alternatives such as happy seeder machines, bio-decomposers, and crop diversification, writes Santu Das.
Published : September 30, 2025 at 3:34 PM IST
New Delhi: Expressing concern over the issue of stubble burning, which aggravates air pollution in northern India every year, especially during the post-monsoon season, an environmental expert on Tuesday proposed a farmer-centric and sustainable approach to end the menace.
The environmental expert asserted that financial incentives are likely to motivate farmers to embrace environmentally sustainable practices.
The suggestion of the environmental expert came days after the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) reviewed the preparedness to prevent incidents of stubble burning during the upcoming paddy harvest season in northern India.
The commission has urged all stakeholders, including farmers and citizens, to collaborate closely with government agencies in order to attain the common objective of clean air for the NCR and surrounding areas.
Notably, the incidences of paddy stubble burning in northern India, including Punjab and Haryana, raise significant concerns and adversely affect the air quality in the NCR, especially during October and November.
The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) has established standard protocols, in collaboration with key stakeholders such as the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), for the documentation and monitoring of crop residue burning incidents and the estimation of burnt paddy areas. This initiative aims to ensure a consistent assessment of fire events and counts.
According to the data collected through the ISRO standard protocol, the frequency of paddy stubble burning incidents has shown a notable decrease on a year-to-year basis, as per the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.
In Punjab, 48,489 cases of paddy residue burning events were reported in 2022. The figure was 33,719 in 2023 and 9,655 in 2024. In Haryana, 33,80 instances came to light in 2022, 2,052 in 2023 and 1,118 in 2024.
Steps taken to tackle stubble burning
The government has implemented various corrective measures to address air pollution caused by stubble burning.
According to the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, these include the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) guidelines for the provision of one-time financial support from the Environment Protection Charge funds for the establishment of pelletisation and torrefaction plants aimed at promoting the utilisation of paddy straw.
Expert's view
Environmental activist BS Vohra said stubble burning in Northern India, especially during the post-monsoon, is a major contributor to air pollution.
"Farmers burn crop residue, mainly paddy stubble, to quickly clear fields for the next sowing season due to limited time and lack of affordable alternatives. This practice releases harmful pollutants like PM2.5, CO, and VOCs, leading to severe smog, especially in Delhi and the NCR region. It causes serious health issues, environmental damage, and economic losses," he told ETV Bharat.
Asserting that despite bans, stubble burning continues due to inadequate support for alternatives such as happy seeder machines, bio-decomposers, and crop diversification, he said, "Addressing this issue requires a balanced approach—strict regulations combined with financial support, technology access, and farmer education."
"Long-term solutions lie in sustainable farming practices, better policy implementation, and regional cooperation. Farmers must be seen as partners in the fight against pollution, not as the sole culprits. Without systemic change, this seasonal crisis will continue to impact millions each year," Vohra said.
Preventive measures
The environmental activist said that stubble burning can be prevented through a mix of technology, policy support, and farmer education and added that promoting in-situ residue management tools like happy seeders, using bio-decomposer sprays, and encouraging crop diversification can reduce the need to burn stubble.
"Financial incentives, machinery subsidies, and access to rental services are crucial for widespread adoption. Awareness campaigns and fair enforcement of regulations also play key roles. Public-private partnerships and coordinated efforts between states like Punjab, Haryana, UP, and Delhi are essential. Rather than blaming farmers, the focus must be on providing sustainable, practical alternatives that support both agriculture and environmental health," he said.
Suggesting that the need of the hour is immediate, coordinated action to prevent stubble burning and reduce its impact on air quality, Vohra said, " I suggest a farmer-centric and sustainable approach to end stubble burning. The focus should be on providing affordable access to residue management tools like Happy Seeder, scaling up bio-decomposer use, and promoting crop diversification with assured support."
"Financial incentives, not penalties, will encourage farmers to adopt eco-friendly practices. Awareness campaigns must highlight the health and environmental impacts of burning. A circular economy using crop residue for biofuels or compost should be developed. Most importantly, coordinated action among states and real-time monitoring are essential. Empowering farmers is key to solving this recurring environmental and health crisis," he said.
Emphasising the citizens' role, the environmental activist said they play a crucial role alongside government efforts to combat stubble burning. He said they can raise awareness about their health and environmental impacts within their communities and promote sustainable farming by supporting eco-friendly produce.
Read more