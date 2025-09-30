ETV Bharat / bharat

From Happy Seeders To Bio-Decomposers: Expert Outlines Sustainable Alternatives To Stubble Burning

New Delhi: Expressing concern over the issue of stubble burning, which aggravates air pollution in northern India every year, especially during the post-monsoon season, an environmental expert on Tuesday proposed a farmer-centric and sustainable approach to end the menace.

The environmental expert asserted that financial incentives are likely to motivate farmers to embrace environmentally sustainable practices.

The suggestion of the environmental expert came days after the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) reviewed the preparedness to prevent incidents of stubble burning during the upcoming paddy harvest season in northern India.

The commission has urged all stakeholders, including farmers and citizens, to collaborate closely with government agencies in order to attain the common objective of clean air for the NCR and surrounding areas.

Notably, the incidences of paddy stubble burning in northern India, including Punjab and Haryana, raise significant concerns and adversely affect the air quality in the NCR, especially during October and November.

The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) has established standard protocols, in collaboration with key stakeholders such as the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), for the documentation and monitoring of crop residue burning incidents and the estimation of burnt paddy areas. This initiative aims to ensure a consistent assessment of fire events and counts.

According to the data collected through the ISRO standard protocol, the frequency of paddy stubble burning incidents has shown a notable decrease on a year-to-year basis, as per the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

In Punjab, 48,489 cases of paddy residue burning events were reported in 2022. The figure was 33,719 in 2023 and 9,655 in 2024. In Haryana, 33,80 instances came to light in 2022, 2,052 in 2023 and 1,118 in 2024.

Steps taken to tackle stubble burning

The government has implemented various corrective measures to address air pollution caused by stubble burning.

According to the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, these include the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) guidelines for the provision of one-time financial support from the Environment Protection Charge funds for the establishment of pelletisation and torrefaction plants aimed at promoting the utilisation of paddy straw.