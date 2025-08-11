From Grievance To Justice: NHAA Receives 6.34 Lakh Atrocity Complaints In Last Over Five Years

By Santu Das

New Delhi: More than 6,34,000 calls were received on the National Helpline Against Atrocities (NHAA) helpline in connection with atrocities against members of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe communities across the country in last 5.5 years, a government data shows.

The Protection of Civil Rights Act, 1955 prescribes punishment for enforcement of any disability arising from practice of 'untouchability' and The Scheduled Castes and The Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989 to prevent the commission of offences of atrocities against members of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. The atrocities are defined in the two Acts, and Rules made thereon, are the basis for classification of a complaint as an atrocity.

The NHAA's toll free number '14566', being initiated under the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, is operational to facilitate the members of Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes with an objective of their grievance redressal and to generate awareness about the provisions and processes under the law.

According to data issued by the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, from 2020 till July 30 this year, a total of 6,34,066 calls have been received on NHAA's toll free number. During the period, the highest number of calls were received in 2023 when the figure stood at 3,45,402. As many as 40,316 calls have been received on NHAA till July 30 this year.

As per the data, the highest number of calls received on NHAA in the last 5.5 years were from Uttar Pradesh from where a total of 3,40,742 calls were made. So far 19,060 calls have been received from the state this year.

According to data provided by the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, the number of atrocity victims provided relief across the country between 2016 and 2021, stood at 3,06,327. Uttar Pradesh was the among the states which proved maximum relief to the victims at 93,249.

How NHAA functions

The helpline is available round-the-clock on toll-free number '14566” across the country in Hindi, English and regional language of the state/Union Territories. It can be accessed by making a voice call /VOIP either from a mobile or land line number of any telecom operator across the country. It is also available as a web based self-service portal.

The helpline ensures that every complaint is registered as FIR, relief is provided, all registered complaints are investigated and all chargesheets filed are prosecuted in the courts for decision - all within the given timelines in the Act.

A docket number is given for each complaint received from victim/complainant/NGOs regarding non-compliance of the Act. The status of the grievance can be tracked online. The helpline adopts the concept of single point of contact and has an efficient feedback system.

In May, the Central government held a meeting to devise ways and means to curb offences of untouchability and Atrocities against Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes in the national capital.

The state officers were asked to take measures in order to ensure the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes population are not exploited in their states. The meeting emphasized upon increase in establishment of Special Police Stations, to fix accountability and take action against erring officials as per the provisions of Prevention of Atrocities Act in case of neglect of duty.