From Fear To Fierce: Survivor Network Becomes Lifeline For Trafficked Children

By Santu Das

New Delhi: Child trafficking is a serious crime, and it is one of the most severe forms of human rights violations prevalent in different parts of the country. Combatting child trafficking requires in involvement and focus of a diverse array of stakeholders. The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), an apex statutory body constituted under the Commission for Protection of Child Rights Act, 2005, has been taking ongoing steps under its mandate and jurisdiction to combat child trafficking.

Notably, Telangana rescued the highest number of children across the country in 2024-25, with 11,063 out of 53,651 rescues nationwide, followed by Bihar (3,974), Rajasthan (3,847), Uttar Pradesh (3,804), Delhi (2,588), and other states, claimed a study by a network working in the field of child rights.

These children were rescued from child labour, begging, and sexual exploitation from across the country from April 1, 2024, to March 31, 2025, as per the report by India Child Protection.

Ahead of the upcoming World Day against Trafficking in Persons, it's time to highlight how the Survivor-Led Intelligence Network (SLIN) is playing a major role in combating trafficking across the country.

The network includes individuals who were once victims of child labour, child trafficking, and bonded labour. These individuals were taken from their homes to distant cities with false promises of a better life, education, or employment. Just Rights for Children (JRC), a network of over 250 NGOs working in over 418 districts across the country, told ETV Bharat.

These survivors endured immense suffering as children, but today they have transformed their pain into power. Now, they use their experiences and knowledge to protect other children. They track traffickers, raise awareness, and collaborate with the police and NGOs to combat these crimes, it said.

The network is aptly named 'Survivor Led Intelligence', as those who once suffered are now preventing future abuses and ensuring no child experiences what they did.

These survivors have themselves become powerful agents of change. Their personal stories and deep understanding of exploitation help raise awareness. Today, they are leaders and protectors, utilising their past experiences to fight for a safer future for all children.

How Does SLIN Work?

The SLIN actively works to protect children from exploitation, such as child labour, trafficking, and abuse. They educate communities about child safety, conduct train station surveillance to detect trafficking, collect and share vital information to rescue children before it is too late. Their life-saving efforts help prevent crimes before they occur.

Spreading Awareness In Villages

The SLIN team members go door-to-door and village-to-village to educate communities about children’s rights and the dangers of child labour, trafficking, and abuse, and how to recognise and report such crimes.