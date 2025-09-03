From Drought In May To Deluge In August, Jammu And Kashmir Weather Woes Reflect Global Warming’s Grip

Srinagar: From drought-like conditions and scant rainfall between May and July to floods due to heavy rainfall in August, the weather pattern in Jammu and Kashmir is reflecting the impact of global warming in the fragile Himalayan range that is now taking a toll on human lives and hitting the agricultural economy.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) recorded an unusually low rainfall between May and July due to the lack of active western disturbances not reaching the Kashmir valley, causing a prolonged dry spell. This drought-like situation left paddy and agricultural land parched, with farmers gasping for irrigation water. The river Jehlum, its six main tributaries and other connecting streams ran dry or much below the normal water level.

While May to July reeled under a dry spell, August unfolded a different weather story, showing the grip of global warming and climate change in Jammu and Kashmir. “Monsoon activity intensified in August, especially over the northwestern Himalayan region, including Jammu province,” Mukhtar Ahmad, Director of the IMD in Jammu and Kashmir, told ETV Bharat.

He said the normal rainfall in Jammu during the monsoon recorded earlier was 300 mm, but in the ongoing season, 400 mm of rainfall was recorded in the province. He said Kashmir, particularly the south Kashmir range, is also witnessing the effect of the summer monsoon in northern India. “This excessive rainfall in Jammu, added with fluctuations in weather, brought floods, cloudbursts in the province, which damaged property and displaced people,” he said.

The hilly areas of the Jammu division, including Kishtwar, Doda, received heavy rainfall that triggered landslides, cloudbursts and flash floods that killed more than 100 people and destroyed bridges, roads and property worth crores. It also brought economic activity to a standstill in Jammu and Kashmir by shutting down the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway 44, which halted the transportation of goods and trade.

Environmentalists said that these extreme shifts are no longer just random weather events, but part of a global trend linked to climate change, whose mitigation at the global level for local impact has become inevitable.

Imtiyaz Ahmad Bhat, a research scholar in Geoinformatics at the University of Kashmir, said that Jammu and Kashmir’s weather is influenced by two major systems: western disturbances in the Kashmir valley and monsoon systems that primarily affect the Jammu region. “In May and June, we saw unusually inactive western disturbances which failed to bring the expected rainfall to Kashmir, resulting in a drought-like situation. Now in August, summer monsoon currents have become abnormally intense in Jammu,” Bhat told ETV Bharat.

“These two weather systems are being hit by global warming to such an extent that we are witnessing highly abnormal conditions: drought in one month and floods in the next,” he said.

Amidst growing concern about weather extremes, environmentalists pitch for adopting sustainable development goals to save the Himalayan region, including Jammu and Kashmir, which is susceptible to climate change by urgent mitigation strategies from the government.

“Although climate change is a global phenomenon, local mitigation measures can help in reducing its impact at the local level. Afforestation of deforested land, regulating mining of water and land resources, and reducing pollution to save glaciers from early melting. Glaciers lose the capacity to hold heat when carbon pollution covers their surface. They reflect the sunlight back into the atmosphere, which increases the temperature,” Bhat said.

This erratic pattern is causing severe implications here on water management, agriculture and horticulture- the two main sectors which sustain life and the economy of the 1.25 crore people. In May and June, the absence of rain and water management hit the paddy plantation and other agricultural activities. Now, the floods have hit the paddy crop across Jammu and Kashmir, which was ripening to be harvested next month.

Grappled with weather extremes, Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah last week said that he will sit with the administration to understand what flood mitigation measures were taken in Jammu and Kashmir after the 2014 deluge. “What, if anything, did we learn from the 2014 floods? What corrective steps were taken in the last 11 years? What flood mitigation measures have been implemented since October 2014? These are all questions that the elected government will seek answers to,” Omar posted on X, after assessing the flood situation in Jammu.

