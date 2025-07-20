From Digital to Cash: Karnataka Small Traders Avoid UPI Payments Amid GST Crackdown

Bengaluru: A growing number of small traders across Karnataka are abandoning digital payments and switching back to cash transactions in the wake of a spate of Goods and Services Tax (GST) notices issued by the Commercial Tax Department.
The trend is visible across Bengaluru, Mysuru and several semi-urban and rural areas, raising concerns about the future of India’s digital payment ecosystem, which was once aggressively promoted by the government.
GST notices on UPI transactions spark panic
Shopkeepers, hoteliers, PG owners, street vendors and even auto drivers are increasingly rejecting UPI payments after receiving tax notices. The department used cumulative UPI-based transaction data from recent financial years to flag potential non-compliance, claiming many vendors exceeded the GST registration threshold without filing returns.
"For years, UPI was the easiest way to get paid. But I can’t keep records for every transaction. I’d rather lose some customers than deal with GST procedures and risk penalties," said a hotelier from Bengaluru.
QR Codes Removed, 'Only Cash' Resurfaces
In response, many traders have removed QR code stickers from their shops and stalls and put up boards saying 'No UPI, only cash'. The move is most pronounced among small traders in unorganised sectors namely bakeries, condiments, tea stalls, flower sellers and street hawkers.
Namitha, a flower vendor near Banashankari metro station, stopped accepting UPI after a neighbour received a tax notice. “Customers either walk away or argue. My earnings have dropped by 30 percent this week,” she said.
Even Exempt Goods Sellers Get Notices
Confusion is rife among traders selling items like fruits, vegetables, and unbranded food items that are exempted from GST. “Vendors dealing with these items have been pulled into the compliance net. The lack of clarity on what’s taxable and what’s not is hurting businesses,” said Kumar, a local traders’ representative.
Activists and associations have flagged the department's failure to provide advance communication. “Many traders didn’t know that mixed personal and business UPI inflows could be treated as turnover,” said Bengaluru-based activist Nagaraj Shetty.
Customers and Traders Affected
Tech savvy consumers are finding it difficult to make small purchases. “Three stalls refused UPI this week. It’s frustrating,” said Maqdoom Ali, a tech seller. Homemaker Ayesha S added, “This goes against the spirit of Digital India.”
Trade bodies are calling for immediate government intervention. “We need GST guidelines in simple language, helplines for grievances and awareness campaigns in regional languages,” said Kumar.
Tax Department Clarifies:
Amid growing resistance, the Commercial Tax Department has issued a public clarification stating, GST is applicable based on turnover, regardless of whether payments are received in cash, via UPI, card or bank transfer.
Commissioner Vipul Bansal and Additional Commissioner Chandrashekhar Nayak confirmed that officers are assisting traders with compliance and registration. They reiterated that GST notices were sent only to businesses crossing the threshold of Rs 20 lakh for services or Rs 40 lakh for goods annually.
Officials noted that nearly 99,000 traders have already enrolled under the composition scheme, allowing them to pay 1 percent tax on total turnover without extensive paperwork. However, this benefit applies only to those registered under GST.
Traders with annual turnover below Rs 1.5 crore can opt for this simplified scheme, paying just 0.5 percent State GST and 0.5 percent Central GST. But the condition remains that they must be officially registered.
Fear of Retrospective Tax Burden Fuels Distrust
Many traders fear retrospective tax claims based on past UPI transactions. “Suddenly, we are being told to pay lakhs for digital payments we made in good faith. We even had to arrange Rs 25 lakh in coins for daily transactions after switching to cash,” said Hanumesh, vice president of Karnataka Hotels Association.”
Vinod Shetty from the Karnataka Chamber of Commerce added, “The state must prioritise education over enforcement. Fear-based compliance won’t work.”
July 25 Statewide Protest Planned by Traders
In response to the growing unrest, small business associations have announced a statewide bandh on July 25. The protest has gained support from food vendors, shopkeepers and trade bodies across districts. Prior to the bandh, milk and tobacco sales will be suspended as a symbolic protest.
Traders say they feel betrayed. “The government encouraged us to go digital after demonetisation. Now we’re being penalised for it,” said Hameed, a vendor in Benson Town in Bengaluru.
Govt Facing Revenue Challenges
A major reason behind the crackdown is Karnataka’s pressing revenue challenge. The tax department is under pressure to meet a Rs 1.20 lakh crore collection target for 2025–26. At the same time, the state government is grappling with funding welfare guarantees worth Rs 52,000 crore and demands for infrastructure investments from MLAs.
Set Back For Digital India Goals?
While authorities insist that only businesses legally required to register have been served notices, the widespread panic highlights a deeper issue, lack of communication and trust.
“Trust, once broken, is hard to rebuild. If UPI leads to tax scrutiny, small businesses will go back to cash. That’s what we’re seeing now," said Kumar.
Unless immediate steps are taken to clarify rules, build awareness and address genuine grievances, Karnataka’s push for digital transactions may face a long road to recovery.
