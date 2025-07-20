ETV Bharat / bharat

From Digital to Cash: Karnataka Small Traders Avoid UPI Payments Amid GST Crackdown

Bengaluru: A growing number of small traders across Karnataka are abandoning digital payments and switching back to cash transactions in the wake of a spate of Goods and Services Tax (GST) notices issued by the Commercial Tax Department.

The trend is visible across Bengaluru, Mysuru and several semi-urban and rural areas, raising concerns about the future of India’s digital payment ecosystem, which was once aggressively promoted by the government.

GST notices on UPI transactions spark panic

Shopkeepers, hoteliers, PG owners, street vendors and even auto drivers are increasingly rejecting UPI payments after receiving tax notices. The department used cumulative UPI-based transaction data from recent financial years to flag potential non-compliance, claiming many vendors exceeded the GST registration threshold without filing returns.

"For years, UPI was the easiest way to get paid. But I can’t keep records for every transaction. I’d rather lose some customers than deal with GST procedures and risk penalties," said a hotelier from Bengaluru.

QR Codes Removed, 'Only Cash' Resurfaces

In response, many traders have removed QR code stickers from their shops and stalls and put up boards saying 'No UPI, only cash'. The move is most pronounced among small traders in unorganised sectors namely bakeries, condiments, tea stalls, flower sellers and street hawkers.

Namitha, a flower vendor near Banashankari metro station, stopped accepting UPI after a neighbour received a tax notice. “Customers either walk away or argue. My earnings have dropped by 30 percent this week,” she said.

Even Exempt Goods Sellers Get Notices

Confusion is rife among traders selling items like fruits, vegetables, and unbranded food items that are exempted from GST. “Vendors dealing with these items have been pulled into the compliance net. The lack of clarity on what’s taxable and what’s not is hurting businesses,” said Kumar, a local traders’ representative.

Activists and associations have flagged the department's failure to provide advance communication. “Many traders didn’t know that mixed personal and business UPI inflows could be treated as turnover,” said Bengaluru-based activist Nagaraj Shetty.

Customers and Traders Affected

Tech savvy consumers are finding it difficult to make small purchases. “Three stalls refused UPI this week. It’s frustrating,” said Maqdoom Ali, a tech seller. Homemaker Ayesha S added, “This goes against the spirit of Digital India.”

Trade bodies are calling for immediate government intervention. “We need GST guidelines in simple language, helplines for grievances and awareness campaigns in regional languages,” said Kumar.

Tax Department Clarifies:

Amid growing resistance, the Commercial Tax Department has issued a public clarification stating, GST is applicable based on turnover, regardless of whether payments are received in cash, via UPI, card or bank transfer.