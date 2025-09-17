ETV Bharat / bharat

From Darkness To Light Of Knowledge: The Inspiring Journey Of Delhi's Blind SDM

New Delhi: “My birth was no less than a challenge,” recalls SDM Aayushi Singh, who was born completely blind. But what many saw as a weakness, her parents encouraged her to turn into a strength.

With her mother’s encouragement, Aayushi grew up determined to use knowledge as her guiding light. From teaching in a Delhi government school for a decade to cracking the IAS exam, Aayushi’s journey is one of grit, inspiration, and an unshakable belief in education.



It was her mother who sowed the seed of a bigger dream. “As teachers we educate children, but as IAS officers, we can shape policies that transform education,” her mother told her. Motivated by this, Aayushi appeared for the civil services exam and succeeded. Today, as an SDM, she continues her mission of spreading light through knowledge.



Knowledge as power



Her goal as a teacher was to inspire children to realise their dreams with proper guidance so that they never feel defeated. During this time, Aayushi realised that KBC is a big platform for knowledge. She participated in KBC, where she shared her journey. Before this, she cleared the IAS exam with the encouragement of her mother.

"Disability should not be seen as a drawback. One day, my mother explained that as teachers, we educate children and people. However, an IAS officer creates policies that can further improve the education scenario. With this in mind, I took the exam and succeeded," Ayushi said.

Despite being visually impaired, Ayushi has overcome her physical barrier and made a mark. According to her, the government makes many efforts for the disabled, but still, shortcomings remain.