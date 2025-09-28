ETV Bharat / bharat

From Cow Dung To Classic Cars: The Story Behind Chandigarh's Vintage Club

Chandigarh: J.S. Phoolka and Baljeet Singh are vintage car enthusiasts whose impressive collection captivates everyone. For the duo, vintage cars are not merely a hobby but a vital part of their lives, representing precious pieces of history that preserve the memories of a bygone era. Their shared passion led to the founding of the Chandigarh Vintage and Classic Car Club in 1995 in Chandigarh.

Brigadier (Retd.) J.S. Phoolka, the club's founder, and member Baljeet Singh both boast collections featuring brands like Mercedes, Chevrolet, Ambassador, and Ford. The club is dedicated to preserving automotive heritage. During the recent 'Chandigarh-Kasauli Vintage Car Rally', their gleaming vintage cars attracted crowds not only from Himachal Pradesh but also from other states, with many flocking to the Shimla Ridge to admire the classic vehicles.

Chandigarh Vintage and Classic Car Club (ETV Bharat)

Brigadier J.S. Phoolka, the club's founder, shared the interesting story behind its formation. He and Baljeet Singh were driving to Manimajra forty years ago when they saw a vintage car covered in cow dung cakes. An elderly woman nearby explained that the cow dung helped the cakes dry quickly. Disheartened by the car's condition, the two decided to form a club to preserve vintage vehicles for future generations.

Baljeet Singh, a club member, recalls his lifelong love for cars, which began in childhood. Singh said, "I have loved cars since childhood. As a child, my father would allow us to drive them on Sundays after cleaning them. Since then, travelling in these cars has become a passion for me. As soon as I passed college, I started increasing my knowledge about these cars. Gradually, I started collecting vintage and classic cars."