From Cow Dung To Classic Cars: The Story Behind Chandigarh's Vintage Club
Brigadier J.S. Phoolka, Chandigarh Vintage and Classic Car Club's founder, shared the interesting story behind its formation.
Published : September 28, 2025 at 7:53 PM IST
Chandigarh: J.S. Phoolka and Baljeet Singh are vintage car enthusiasts whose impressive collection captivates everyone. For the duo, vintage cars are not merely a hobby but a vital part of their lives, representing precious pieces of history that preserve the memories of a bygone era. Their shared passion led to the founding of the Chandigarh Vintage and Classic Car Club in 1995 in Chandigarh.
Brigadier (Retd.) J.S. Phoolka, the club's founder, and member Baljeet Singh both boast collections featuring brands like Mercedes, Chevrolet, Ambassador, and Ford. The club is dedicated to preserving automotive heritage. During the recent 'Chandigarh-Kasauli Vintage Car Rally', their gleaming vintage cars attracted crowds not only from Himachal Pradesh but also from other states, with many flocking to the Shimla Ridge to admire the classic vehicles.
Brigadier J.S. Phoolka, the club's founder, shared the interesting story behind its formation. He and Baljeet Singh were driving to Manimajra forty years ago when they saw a vintage car covered in cow dung cakes. An elderly woman nearby explained that the cow dung helped the cakes dry quickly. Disheartened by the car's condition, the two decided to form a club to preserve vintage vehicles for future generations.
Baljeet Singh, a club member, recalls his lifelong love for cars, which began in childhood. Singh said, "I have loved cars since childhood. As a child, my father would allow us to drive them on Sundays after cleaning them. Since then, travelling in these cars has become a passion for me. As soon as I passed college, I started increasing my knowledge about these cars. Gradually, I started collecting vintage and classic cars."
Today, Singh has a total of 6 cars. "In today's times, maintaining these vintage cars has become a big challenge. But whenever I feel like it, I take them out and drive them on the city roads."
After college, Singh began researching and collecting vintage and classic cars.
"Today, I have a total of six cars," he stated, with his favourite being a Chevrolet that sits proudly in his front yard. The cars are also displayed at the Rose Festival in Chandigarh in February and the Chandigarh Carnival in November, where they draw visitors from across the country.
Baljeet Singh’s collection includes a 1938 Citroen, once owned by the Maharaja of Indore, which he acquired in 1984, becoming its fourth owner. His other cars are a 1960 Chevrolet Biscayne, a 1948 Chevrolet Fleetmaster, a 1948 Aston Martin, a 1971 Volkswagen Beetle, and a 1962 Mercedes-Benz 190. He notes that maintaining them is a significant challenge due to the scarcity of spare parts and the fact that most experienced mechanics who once worked on them are no longer alive.
The Vintage Car Club was established in 1995 and now has 20 members. The club’s oldest vehicle dates back to 1925 and remains in perfect condition. Phoolka emphasised that the difficulty in sourcing spare parts and securing proper maintenance makes preserving these cars a demanding task.
Also Read
The Vintage Wheels In Guwahati Is Ode To Vehicles From Bygone Era