From China To Chhattisgarh: Why Patients Flock To Ranchi’s Central Psychiatric Centre

Ranchi: The Central Psychiatric Centre (CIP) located in Kanke, Ranchi, treats about one lakh patients annually. Patients from various places of Bihar, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Odisha and Jharkhand, as well as from many cities of the country, come here for treatment. Actually, this institute is 100 years old and holds a special significance in many ways. There was a time when foreign patients also came here for treatment.

CIP Director Dr VK Chaudhary said," Central Psychiatric Centre has been caring for patients for 100 years. Each day, its outpatient department (OPD) treats 400 to 600 people, while more than 500 patients stay in the wards. The hospital has 648 inpatient beds."

Patients Flock To Ranchi’s Central Psychiatric Centre (ETV Bharat)

He further stated, "Inpatient care costs just Rs 10 per day. For this amount, patients receive three meals, basic daily necessities, and all prescribed medicines at no extra charge. Outpatient services remain completely free. Meal quality has also improved. Instead of the former breakfast of bread and sauce, patients now receive nutritious food from breakfast through dinner."

CIP Director Dr VK Chaudhary conducts daily rounds to keep every service on track. Until recently, the hospital lacked an emergency unit; today, a fully staffed wing delivers urgent care and free medication around the clock. Next on the list is a covered waiting shelter to shield patients from rain and scorching heat. The hospital is already negotiating with multiple firms to start construction as soon as possible.

Foreign patients came here for treatment

Patients from various cities of India come to this hospital, mostly from Jharkhand, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, and Nepal, also come here for treatment, he said. There was a time when many patients from abroad, including China, came here for treatment, and they were treated here for a long time, he reminded.

Special OPD four days a week

A special OPD for people battling drug addiction runs four days a week at the Central Psychiatric Centre. Patients also have access to regular exercise sessions, indoor-outdoor games, and yoga. The hospital is steadily upgrading its buildings and modernising its treatment methods.

Now a century old, the institute treats roughly 100,000 patients each year. In 2024 alone, it handled about 110,000 cases, and by mid-2025, it had already treated more than 50,000 people. Staff have also presented over 130 research publications and presentations at conferences till date.

Over 80 trainees in mental health and neuroscience are currently honing their skills at the institute. Facilities at the institute include a comprehensive psychosocial services department, an advanced brain-stimulation and neurophysiology lab, and a state-of-the-art neuroimaging centre equipped with a high-field Tesla functional MRI system. This Ranchi-based institute is nothing short of a boon for the country.