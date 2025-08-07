ETV Bharat / bharat

Explainer | From Calling 'Tariff King' To Imposing High Import Duties: How US Toughened Trade Terms With India

New Delhi: From labelling India the 'Tariff King' to slapping sweeping import duties, US President Donald Trump has steadily hardened his trade stance on India.

These announcements are being seen as a pressure tactic to get New Delhi to agree to demands made by the US in the proposed Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA).

Here is a list of Q&A (questions and answers) about US tariffs on India and its impact on domestic exporters:

What's the timeline of Trump's tariff actions against India?

Oct 2019: Trump labels India the "tariff king" Sep 2024: Trump calls India a "tariff abuser".

Apr 2, 2025: US formally announces a 26 per cent import tariff on Indian goods, effective April 9.

Apr 5, 2025: White House executive order imposed a 10 per cent baseline tariff on imports, with country-specific tariff rates (16 per cent in case of India) scheduled to begin April 9.

Exemptions: Certain sectors kept out of these duties - pharmaceuticals, electronics, and energy products.

Apr 9, 2025: US pauses implementation of country-specific tariff rates (16 per cent in case of India) for 90 days, deferring it to July 9. The 10 per cent baseline tariff remains.

July 8, 2025: Suspension period further extended to August 1.

July 30, 2025: US announces 25 per cent tariff plus penalty on Indian goods. Penalty for buying crude oil and military equipment from Russia.

July 31, 2025: White House issues executive order for 25 per cent tariff to take effect August 7. No mention of penalty. The 10 per cent baseline duty and exempted sectors remain unchanged.

Aug 5, 2025: Trump says he will raise tariffs further on India "very substantially".

Aug 6, 2025: Imposes an additional 25 per cent tariff, raising it to 50 per cent, on goods coming from India as a penalty for New Delhi's continued purchase of Russian oil.

What is the current import duty structure on Indian goods in the US?

From August 7, Indian goods entering the US are facing a 25 per cent (including 10 per cent baseline tariff) plus MFN (most favoured nation) rates plus trade remedy measures, if any. For example, India's shrimp exports have a zero MFN rate. But it already attracts a 2.49 per cent anti-dumping duty and a 5.77 per cent countervailing duty.