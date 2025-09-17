ETV Bharat / bharat

From Bullock Cart To Chariots: The Evolving Tradition Of Agra's Legendary Ram Baraat

Agra: North India's famous Shri Ram Baraat of Agra boasts a 140-year history. In 1885, the first Ram Baraat was taken out on a bullock cart, lit by a bonfire. The grandeur of the Shri Ram Baraat has grown year after year. For 46 years, the silver chariot has been the centre of attraction in North India's historic Ram Baraat.

The Shri Ram Baraat of Agra is one of North India's most famous annual events, celebrated as part of the local Ramlila festivities. It is a massive, multi-day wedding procession for Lord Ram, which culminates in a lavish "Janakpuri" celebration, representing the wedding of Lord Ram and Sita

For 61 years, the Ram Baraat in Agra has been given a grand welcome in Janakpuri, and the marriage rituals of Lord Shri Ram and Sita have been performed for three days.

An old image of the Ram Baarat. (ETV Bharat)

On Wednesday, September 17th, late in the evening, North India's historic Ram Baraat will begin from the Shrimankameshwar Temple, passing through the old city, and will reach Mithila Mahal at Shivam Park in Kalanagar on September 18th.

Ramlila Committee President and BJP MLA Purushottam Khandelwal said,” Ramlila has been staged in Agra for 140 years. In the year 1885, for the first time, Ramlila was started by the traders in Baradari near Shriman Kameshwar in Rawatbhata. Then the staging took place in Lala Channomal's Baradari Shri Mankameshwar Temple Lane. Then Ram Baraat was taken out on a bullock cart during the day.”

Chariot in the olden times at the Ram Baarat. (ETV Bharat)

The procession passed through Rawatpara, Agrasen Marg, Subhash Bazaar, Daresi Number One, Daresi Number Two, Chhata Bazaar, Belanganj, Pothwari, Dhuliyaganj, Sev Ka Bazaar, Kinari Bazaar, and Kasret Bazaar, ending again at Channomal's Baradari.