From Bullock Cart To Chariots: The Evolving Tradition Of Agra's Legendary Ram Baraat
Agra's Ram Baraat returns with grandeur and the spirit of harmony after war and pandemic
Published : September 17, 2025 at 6:52 PM IST
Agra: North India's famous Shri Ram Baraat of Agra boasts a 140-year history. In 1885, the first Ram Baraat was taken out on a bullock cart, lit by a bonfire. The grandeur of the Shri Ram Baraat has grown year after year. For 46 years, the silver chariot has been the centre of attraction in North India's historic Ram Baraat.
The Shri Ram Baraat of Agra is one of North India's most famous annual events, celebrated as part of the local Ramlila festivities. It is a massive, multi-day wedding procession for Lord Ram, which culminates in a lavish "Janakpuri" celebration, representing the wedding of Lord Ram and Sita
For 61 years, the Ram Baraat in Agra has been given a grand welcome in Janakpuri, and the marriage rituals of Lord Shri Ram and Sita have been performed for three days.
On Wednesday, September 17th, late in the evening, North India's historic Ram Baraat will begin from the Shrimankameshwar Temple, passing through the old city, and will reach Mithila Mahal at Shivam Park in Kalanagar on September 18th.
Ramlila Committee President and BJP MLA Purushottam Khandelwal said,” Ramlila has been staged in Agra for 140 years. In the year 1885, for the first time, Ramlila was started by the traders in Baradari near Shriman Kameshwar in Rawatbhata. Then the staging took place in Lala Channomal's Baradari Shri Mankameshwar Temple Lane. Then Ram Baraat was taken out on a bullock cart during the day.”
The procession passed through Rawatpara, Agrasen Marg, Subhash Bazaar, Daresi Number One, Daresi Number Two, Chhata Bazaar, Belanganj, Pothwari, Dhuliyaganj, Sev Ka Bazaar, Kinari Bazaar, and Kasret Bazaar, ending again at Channomal's Baradari.
Khandelwal explained that in 2011, elephants were banned from participating in the Ram Baraat. Consequently, the Ram Baraat began to be carried on chariots. Since then, Lord Shri Ram rides on a chariot shaped like the Airavata elephant.
Bharat and Shatrughan ride on a chariot shaped like a lotus. Lakshman's chariot is shaped like Sheshnag. The four brothers will be accompanied by prominent bands. Additionally, a silver chariot will add to the grandeur of the Ram Baraat, on which Goddess Lakshmi is seated along with Lord Vishnu.
Senior historian Rajkishore Raje explains that in Agra, the Ram Baraat used to be taken out on a bullock cart, drawing people from other cities and states to witness it. Then, the King of Bharatpur sent elephants to perform the Ram Baraat, carrying the images of Lord Shri Ram and his four brothers.
Agra's Ram Baraat has been postponed only three times in history. The first time was in 1971 due to the India-Pakistan war. Subsequently, due to the lockdown imposed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, neither Ramlila nor Ram Baraat was held in 2020 and 2021.
Agra's Ram Baraat sets an example of communal harmony. This time, 12 bands are participating in the Ram Baraat. These include Jagdish Band, Sudhir, Milan, Kumar, Shri Ji, Prahlad, Chawla, Mohan, Ananda, Maharaja, Faulad Band, and others, who play tunes for the Ram Baraat without charge. All of these bands have employees from the Muslim community. They have been preparing tunes for the Ram Baraat for nearly two months.
Ramlila Committee General Secretary Rajiv Agarwal stated that the Ram Baraat will commence on Wednesday at 2 p.m. from Lala Channomal's Baradari. The procession this time will have 125 tableaux, depicting military valour, devotion, patriotism, and social messages such as cleaning the Yamuna River, preventing female foeticide, and donating organs and eyes.
Ramlila Committee General Secretary Rajiv Agarwal explains that the event lasts for a month. Committee members and associates collect donations among themselves to organize the event. In 1940, about 10,000 rupees were spent on the entire event.
Now, the entire Ramlila event costs approximately 1 crore rupees. Additionally, an additional 50 lakh rupees are spent on welcoming the idols and feasting. The most important thing is that people have been contributing year after year with devotion.
