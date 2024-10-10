From BCS To Taj Hotel, Memories Of Ratan Tata's Shimla Connection

Shimla: The late veteran industrialist Ratan Tata had a special connection with Himachal Pradesh, particularly the historic city of Shimla. The name of his family member, RD Tata, is linked with the renowned Bishop Cotton School (BCS) in Shimla, which was established during British rule. However, the school's administrative officer, Parveen Dharma, believes that Ratan Tata studied at this school for a period of time in the 1940s.

Taj Hotel, a company under the Tata Group, has constructed a luxurious hotel in Theog near Shimla. This is the first and only hotel of the Taj Group in Himachal Pradesh. The hotel began its operations in February 2019. This hotel, owned by The Indian Hotels Company Limited of the Tata Group, is a contribution from Ratan Tata to the hospitality sector in Himachal Pradesh.

Parveen Dharma, Admin Officer of BCS Shimla, said that Ratan Tata studied in this school in Shimla in the 1940s. BCS School management is proud that the people who studied here are renowned names in their respective fields in the country and abroad. Ratan Tata was born in December 1937. He completed his education till 8th standard in Mumbai. BCS School believes that Ratan Tata also studied at BCS Shimla for some time. BCS School was established in the year 1859. Many politicians including former Himachal CM Virbhadra Singh have studied in this school.

BCS School management also claims that members of the Tata family have been visiting Shimla since independence. Tata is also mentioned in the memoirs of writer Ruskin Bond, but this mention is of RD Tata. All this is a matter of debate, but it is a fact that Tata Group's hotel has been running in Theog near Shimla for five years. This is the only hotel of the Taj Group in Himachal. In this way, Ratan Tata has a relationship with Shimla and Himachal.