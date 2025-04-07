ETV Bharat / bharat

From Banks to Common Citizens, No One Is Safe: Experts Sound Alarm on Evolving Cyber Threats

By Surabhi Gupta

New Delhi: To protect India's rapidly evolving banking and financial ecosystem against emerging cyber threats, the Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), CERT-In, CSIRT-Fin, and global cybersecurity firm SISA have jointly released the Digital Threat Report 2024 for the BFSI sector in Indian context. The extensive report identifies existing and emerging cyber threats and provides strong, insightful recommendations to strengthen defenses for the rapidly digitising financial ecosystem.

The report was launched on Monday by M. Nagaraju, Secretary, Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Finance, and S. Krishnan, Secretary, MeitY, along with Dr. Sanjay Bahl, Director General of CERT-In, and Dharshan Shanthamurthy, Founder and CEO of SISA.

Experts speak to ETV Bharat about cyber threats (ETV Bharat)

Dr. Abhijit Phukon, Economic Adviser in the Ministry of Finance also welcomed this collaboration approach by the government, regulators, and service providers.

He told ETV Bharat, "This report not only maps threat geographies but also brings global case studies that can help Indian institutions identify and mitigate vulnerabilities. We are streamlining measures and conducting regular reviews to enhance digital resilience."

He added that frameworks for incident response, recovery processes, and data availability are being institutionalised across financial institutions. "We will analyse the report in detail to identify new threat patterns and update our systems accordingly."

AI and Quantum Threats: A New Battlefield

As emerging technologies, such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Quantum Computing, are transforming the threat landscape, the report sets out potential future challenges and outlines actions required to stay ahead. Dharshan Shanthamurthy of SISA explained, "This report identifies digital threats impacting not just India but the global BFSI sector. With AI and Quantum security challenges on the horizon, we need to stay ahead of the curve. Our focus is to help institutions prepare for future attack vectors."

He also highlighted the role of public awareness and education, indicating initiatives like partnerships with state governments - like Karnataka - to run cybersecurity awareness programs in local languages. "One of our key advocacies is including cybersecurity in school curriculums starting from classes seven and eight. With initiatives under the National Education Policy (NEP), this is gradually becoming a reality."

Dharshan Shanthamurthy summed up the vision behind the report saying, "Cybersecurity resilience is built on collaboration. By integrating real-world threat intelligence with national insights, this report equips financial institutions to proactively counter cyber threats. Our goal is to create a future where digital transactions are not just seamless but uncompromisingly secure."

Anatomy of Emerging Threats

The report draws on intelligence from the forensic work done by SISA and incident response records from CERT-In to highlight major trends in attacking.

Cybersecurity expert Mayank Raj Jaiswal told ETV Bharat, "Cybercriminals now use smart tools, fake videos, and social media to target not just corporations but also small businesses and individuals. Some attacks even serve international espionage purposes."

He outlined how public and private sector vulnerabilities differ due to gaps in infrastructure, budget, and response capabilities. While public sector systems often run on outdated infrastructure, startups in the private sector struggle with poor cyber hygiene and inadequate security practices.

"These gaps have direct consequences not only for institutions but also for ordinary citizens and small businesses."