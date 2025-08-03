From Army Doctor To Forensic Pathfinder: The Remarkable Journey Of Dr Major Karunya

Hyderabad: Was it an accident, a murder, or a suicide? When uncertainty clouds a tragic event, it is forensic medicine that often uncovers the truth. Among the dedicated professionals in this critical field is Dr Major Karunya, a doctor, soldier, and now a forensic expert whose journey is nothing short of extraordinary.

Hailing from Hyderabad, Dr Karunya grew up with a deep-rooted desire to make a difference. Her father, John Samuel, served as a school principal, while her mother, Meera, ran a private school, offering free education to underprivileged children. Inspired by their service-driven mindset, Karunya set her sights on the Indian Army early in her life.

After completing her MBBS from MB Medical Centre in Jadcharla, Mahabubnagar district, she joined the armed forces as a medical officer in June 2017.

Her Army journey began at the National Defence Academy in Pune and extended to the challenging terrains of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, near the China border. "Reaching patients in remote areas sometimes took days when traveling four to five kilometers could mean climbing snow-covered mountains over several days," she recalls. The physically and emotionally demanding experiences only deepened her resolve. After four years of service, she was promoted to the rank of Major.

Dr Major Karunya (ETV Bharat)

However, her thirst for knowledge and her interest in solving mysteries led her to pursue postgraduate studies in forensic medicine. Karunya took voluntary retirement and joined RIMS Medical College in Adilabad, where she now serves in the forensic department and holds the position of general secretary of the JUDA Association.

Her forensic work has brought clarity and closure to many grieving families. In one case, she helped prove that a suspected murder was in fact a suicide even after the body had been buried and exhumed. She has also conducted research on fatal throat injuries and presented her findings at national and state forensic medicine conferences, earning accolades, including second and third prizes.

"I used to fear death and dead bodies too," Karunya admits, "but today, I see it as a responsibility to uncover the truth and help families find peace." Her journey from soldier to scientific sleuth continues to inspire those who believe in serving the nation in every possible way.