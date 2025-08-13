From AK-203 To Trinetra Drones: Inside The Arsenal Defending The LoC In Kashmir

Baramulla: Along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir, Indian soldiers stand guard with something greater than resolve and binoculars. Slung across their backs, perched on watchtowers, and now quietly hovering overhead is a mix of new and battle-tested technology.

The LoC is not a regular border, as it stretches approximately 740 km through some of the most unforgiving terrain in South Asia. Threat is ever-present, with ceasefire violations, attempts at infiltration and sniper fire a constant reality. That has shaped the Indian Army's weaponry and surveillance gear, which has been made to be lightweight, sturdy, and efficient.

Assault rifles

The AK-203 has already become the standard for the majority of units in record time. Based on the proven Kalashnikov design but modified for use in contemporary battlefield conditions, it uses the 7.62×39 mm cartridge and is famous for ignoring mud, water and cold. Although the initial batch of rifles was imported from Russia, the majority are now being manufactured in a factory in Amethi (Uttar Pradesh) under an Indian-Russian joint programme.

The manufacturing process started in 2023 and is expected to be completely indigenous by the end of 2025. Already over 48,000 have rolled off the production line, to be followed by another 7,000 shortly.

An Indian Army soldier on guard with SIG-716 rifle near LoC in Baramulla, Jammu and Kashmir (ETV Bharat)

To go along with it is the SIG-716, an American firearm firing a larger 7.62 mm cartridge than India's old INSAS rifles. The SIG is more powerful and shoots much truer at long ranges, attributes which have made it a favourite among soldiers engaging foes over open valleys or rocky ridges. The older AK-47 still exists, as troops value its reliability and simplicity. In the brutal environment of LoC patrols, a tried and tested backup can be worth its weight in gold compared to the latest gear.

Sniper and Marksman Rifles

When precision at hundreds of metres is needed on a mission, troops depend on weapons like the Dragunov SVD. The Russian semi-automatic sniper rifle has been the decades-long workhorse, with the capability to deliver rapid follow-up shots without loss of accuracy.

And then there is the Sako TRG-42, a Finnish bolt-action firearm that uses the .338 Lapua Magnum cartridge. Not just a sniper rifle, but a long-range counter-sniping and reconnaissance tool for open mountain terrain. The firearm's reputation for accuracy to the nth degree has made it a faithful companion in positions where every shot counts.

An Indian Army soldier on guard with Sako TRG-42 sniper near LoC in Baramulla, Jammu and Kashmir. (ETV Bharat)

Trinetra drones

Recently, the Army has given a new twist to its LoC surveillance: unmanned aerial surveillance. The Trinetra series of unmanned aerial vehicles, to provide real-time intelligence, reconnaissance and target acquisition, now patrols over parts of the border where visibility is poor or movement is hard to track from the ground.

These drones, named after the Sanskrit term for “third eye”, can transmit high-definition video to command centres, monitor suspicious movement along infiltration routes and even locate sniper or artillery fire with precision. With night-vision and thermal payloads, Trinetra platforms have been particularly effective in winter, when blizzards cut off patrol routes and enemy movement is harder to monitor.

For soldiers deployed on the frontlines, the drones provide an early warning shield, detecting activity even before it goes to the rifle range. They also eliminate the danger of deploying soldiers to exposed areas just for reconnaissance, making them a force multiplier.