From Airhostess To Successful Sarpanch, Gaya's Dolly Kumari Seen It All

Gaya: Dolly Kumari, the woman sarpanch of Shadipur panchayat under Manpur block of Gaya has changed the justice syatem in the area so drastically that people have stopped making rounds of police station and courts. The Gram Kachhari or village court in Shadipur has been bringing justice to the people.

"My husband died when our daughter was just nine years old. When it was time for her marriage, our relatives were reluctant to extend help. I took the matter to the village court of Shadipur, where the hearing dragged on for six months. Finally, the judgment was in our favour," Pushpa Devi, a resident of Sondhi in Gaya, said.

"After the verdict, I was given my share of land, which was sold to get my daughter married to a policeman. We heartily bless Dolly Sarpanch for the justice she got us," she added.

"I was being tortured in the house as the family members were fighting over the division of property. When the matter reached the Shadipur village court, justice was meted out," Bal Govind Chaudhary, a resident of Rupaspur village, said.

Sushma Kumari of Saraswati Bigha said she lost her parents in childhood. When she grew up, her family forced her to marry an illiterate person and was not giving her any share in the land. Finally, Dolly got her justice.

The lady sarpanch strengthened the judicial system in her panchayat to such an extent that she has become a brand now. The trust in the judicial system of Gram Kachhari has increased so much among the villagers that even the most complex cases are settled in a few days.

While the government is considering the digitisation of rural areas, Dolly has already made it a reality. This Gram Kachhari is equipped with CCTV and state-of-the-art gadgets like computers, printers, photocopiers and laptops. Besides the written copies, every proceeding and judgment is saved electronically.

A former air hostess, Dolly has spent most of her life in metros. Later, she shifted to ticketing, which fetched her Rs 80,000 per month. She got hitched in 2014 to filmmaker Dharamveer Bharti. Post-marriage, she continued with her work.