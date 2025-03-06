From Airhostess To Successful Sarpanch, Gaya's Dolly Kumari Seen It All

Gaya: Dolly Kumari, the woman sarpanch of Shadipur panchayat under Manpur block of Gaya has changed the justice syatem in the area so drastically that people have stopped making rounds of police station and courts. The Gram Kachhari or village court in Shadipur has been bringing justice to the people.
"My husband died when our daughter was just nine years old. When it was time for her marriage, our relatives were reluctant to extend help. I took the matter to the village court of Shadipur, where the hearing dragged on for six months. Finally, the judgment was in our favour," Pushpa Devi, a resident of Sondhi in Gaya, said.
"After the verdict, I was given my share of land, which was sold to get my daughter married to a policeman. We heartily bless Dolly Sarpanch for the justice she got us," she added.
"I was being tortured in the house as the family members were fighting over the division of property. When the matter reached the Shadipur village court, justice was meted out," Bal Govind Chaudhary, a resident of Rupaspur village, said.
Sushma Kumari of Saraswati Bigha said she lost her parents in childhood. When she grew up, her family forced her to marry an illiterate person and was not giving her any share in the land. Finally, Dolly got her justice.
The lady sarpanch strengthened the judicial system in her panchayat to such an extent that she has become a brand now. The trust in the judicial system of Gram Kachhari has increased so much among the villagers that even the most complex cases are settled in a few days.
While the government is considering the digitisation of rural areas, Dolly has already made it a reality. This Gram Kachhari is equipped with CCTV and state-of-the-art gadgets like computers, printers, photocopiers and laptops. Besides the written copies, every proceeding and judgment is saved electronically.
A former air hostess, Dolly has spent most of her life in metros. Later, she shifted to ticketing, which fetched her Rs 80,000 per month. She got hitched in 2014 to filmmaker Dharamveer Bharti. Post-marriage, she continued with her work.
Meanwhile, the sudden death of her mother-in-law, Neelam Devi, changed the course of Dolly's life. In 2018, when the mid-term election for sarpanch was held, she contested it in place of her deceased mother-in-law who held the post till death. Seven male candidates were also in the fray.
Little did Dolly know anything about the election, but clear thinking and soft language helped her garner 149 votes. Her work as sarpach was liked by all as she used to settle disputes with her remarkable judicial decision. The strengthening of the village court was a landmark in her career as sarpanch.
The judicial system of the Gram Kachhari became such that more than 95 per cent of the cases went to it with quick settlements.
This made Dolly the undisputed victor of the 2021 Panchayat election, defeating her opponents by more than 1,500 votes.
Dolly did an air hostess course from the Franklin Institute, Gurugram and is an alumnus of Chaudhary Charan Singh University, Meerut. After marriage, she did a BSc and MBA from Pune.
She does not regret the high-paying job in the airlines and is satisfied with Rs 2,500 per month she gets as the sarpanch.
She has been bestowed with he title of Empowered Sarpanch for her excellent work and honoured by the district collector.
