Ali Khan Mahmudabad: From Academics To Arrest After Social Media Commentary On Operation Sindoor

Hyderabad: Ali Khan Mahmudabad, a 42-year-old Ashoka University associate professor and head of political science department, was recently arrested for social media commentary on ‘Operation Sindoor,’ thrusting the academic, writer, and former spokesperson of Samajwadi Party into the national spotlight.
The Supreme Court on Monday has agreed to hear a plea challenging his arrest, with senior advocate Kapil Sibal calling his statements "entirely patriotic." Academics, opposition leaders and rights activists have widely condemned the arrest.
Mahmudabad's social media remarks on the defence operation led to his arrest under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita on charges including inciting rebellion, disturbing communal harmony, and insulting religious sentiments, following complaints by Haryana State Commission for Women and a BJP Yuva Morcha leader.
The Haryana State Commission for Women alleged his comments “disparaged women officers and promoted communal disharmony, accusations he disputes.
Ali Khan Mahmudabad’s family background
Born on December 2, 1982, Mahmudabad comes from a distinguished Uttar Pradesh family with royal and political connections. His paternal grandfather was the last ruling Raja of Mahmudabad and a significant figure in the Muslim League.
Ali is the only son of Mohammad Amir Mohammad Khan “Suleiman,” popularly known as Raja Saheb Mahmudabad, who spent nearly forty years in a legal battle to reclaim his ancestral property seized by the government under the Enemy Properties Act. Raja Saheb passed away in October 2023. Mohammad Amir Ahmad Khan was a long-time treasurer and a major financier of the Muslim League in the years leading up to the partition of India.
Suleiman also had a political career and was a former two-term Congress MLA from Mahmudabad, becoming a well-known politician in the Awadh region of Uttar Pradesh. Ali's mother, Rani Vijay, is the daughter of Padma Bhushan Jagat Singh Mehta, who served as India’s Foreign Secretary from 1976 to 1979 when Atal Bihari Vajpayee was the External Affairs Minister. The Mahmudabad family's properties are located in Lucknow, Sitapur, and Nainital in Uttarakhand.
Academic achievements and political lineage
Ali Khan Mahmudabad, received his early education at La Martiniere College in Lucknow before continuing his studies in England at King's College School until 1996 and graduating from Winchester College in 2001. He pursued higher education at the University of Cambridge, where he earned both his MPhil and PhD in Historical Studies. Prior to his doctoral work, Mahmudabad studied Arabic at the University of Damascus in Syria.
During his travels in the Middle East, he frequently contributed articles on Syria to various print and online publications. His extensive travels also include significant periods spent in Iran and Iraq, and his travel writing has been featured in prominent publications such as National Geographic magazine.
His scholarly interests include Muslim political identity, citizenship, global Muslim identities, and urban Islamic culture. He is the author of "Poetry of Belonging: Muslim Imaginings of India 1850–1950" and has contributed to numerous publications.
Beyond academia, Mahmudabad is a published poet, writer, and commentator on contemporary political issues. He also served as the national spokesperson for the Samajwadi Party from 2019 to 2022 and was considered a close aide to party president Akhilesh Yadav.