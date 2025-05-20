ETV Bharat / bharat

Ali Khan Mahmudabad: From Academics To Arrest After Social Media Commentary On Operation Sindoor

Hyderabad: Ali Khan Mahmudabad, a 42-year-old Ashoka University associate professor and head of political science department, was recently arrested for social media commentary on ‘Operation Sindoor,’ thrusting the academic, writer, and former spokesperson of Samajwadi Party into the national spotlight.

The Supreme Court on Monday has agreed to hear a plea challenging his arrest, with senior advocate Kapil Sibal calling his statements "entirely patriotic." Academics, opposition leaders and rights activists have widely condemned the arrest.

Mahmudabad's social media remarks on the defence operation led to his arrest under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita on charges including inciting rebellion, disturbing communal harmony, and insulting religious sentiments, following complaints by Haryana State Commission for Women and a BJP Yuva Morcha leader.

The Haryana State Commission for Women alleged his comments “disparaged women officers and promoted communal disharmony, accusations he disputes.

Ali Khan Mahmudabad’s family background

Born on December 2, 1982, Mahmudabad comes from a distinguished Uttar Pradesh family with royal and political connections. His paternal grandfather was the last ruling Raja of Mahmudabad and a significant figure in the Muslim League.

Ali is the only son of Mohammad Amir Mohammad Khan “Suleiman,” popularly known as Raja Saheb Mahmudabad, who spent nearly forty years in a legal battle to reclaim his ancestral property seized by the government under the Enemy Properties Act. Raja Saheb passed away in October 2023. Mohammad Amir Ahmad Khan was a long-time treasurer and a major financier of the Muslim League in the years leading up to the partition of India.