From A Dentist To A Passionate Advocate For Children With Autism, Dr Uppaluri Anuradha Conferred Coveted British Citizen Award

Amaravathi: Raising children with autism is a challenge that many parents can relate to. But few are informed enough to navigate the difficulties that come with autism. For Dr Uppaluri Anuradha, a mother to a son with autism, this challenge became her driving force to make a difference.

Leaving behind her medical career, Dr Anuradha embarked on a mission to raise awareness on autism and provide support to other mothers facing similar struggles. For her outstanding contributions, she was recently honoured with the prestigious British Citizen Award for 2025. Dr Anuradha hails from Nujiveedu, Andhra Pradesh, and has settled in Birmingham, UK. A dentist by profession, her life took a dramatic turn after the birth of her son. While she was overjoyed to welcome her child into the world, her happiness was overshadowed when she learned that her son had autism. Initially, she was consumed with worry about his future. However, rather than succumb to despair, she decided to take action.

Determined not to let her son's condition define him, Anuradha made the difficult decision to leave her career as a dentist and dedicate herself to her son's well-being. In the process, she gained valuable insights into autism, its symptoms, the challenges children with autism face, and the support they need from their families. She realized that many mothers like her were struggling in isolation, unsure of how to support their children.

Her desire to help other mothers led Anuradha to begin organizing awareness programmes and offering psychological support. She shared her experiences with fellow parents, offering guidance and reassurance to reduce the anxiety and uncertainty they faced. In addition, Dr Anuradha became deeply involved in raising funds for autism-related causes, with the goal of providing practical assistance to those in need. Till date, she has raised more than 30,000 pounds, which has been donated to several autism-related organizations, including Uffcalm Special Needs School, Autism West Midlands, the National Autistic Society, and other non-profits working to support children with special needs.

In her quest to create lasting change, Dr Anuradha founded an organization called ‘Bridging Brains,’ aimed at helping mothers raise children with additional needs. The organization’s mission is to provide each child with the necessary support to help them lead fulfilling lives. Through Bridging Brains, Anuradha and her team have worked to reduce the gaps between autistic children and their peers, helping them integrate better into society. The organization offers specialized training, identifying the children's strengths and interests, and focusing on skill-based activities such as music, dance, and handicrafts. These activities help secure a brighter future for these children.

Additionally, wellness sessions are provided to help families cope with the mental and emotional strain of raising children with special needs. By offering a holistic approach, Dr Anuradha's organization empowers families and creates a sense of community among those facing similar challenges. In recognition of her outstanding work, Dr. Anuradha has received several accolades, including the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Zeir Educational Trust in the UK, and other honorary awards from renowned organizations. Her most recent achievement, the British Citizen Award, is part of the prestigious People’s Honors Awards presented annually by the British government. This award recognizes individuals who have made significant contributions to their communities and society at large.

Dr Anuradha’s journey from a successful dentist to a passionate advocate for children with autism is a testament to the power of perseverance, empathy, and the unwavering commitment to making the world a better place for those in need. Her story continues to inspire others, showing that with determination and the right support, one person can truly make a difference.